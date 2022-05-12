The House of Celebrities 2: Niurka confesses that she had RELATIONSHIPS with this participant | VIDEO

It’s barely startedThe House of Celebrities 2‘ and is already giving something to talk about, and of course, one of the protagonists of the first controversy was Niurka Marcos, because in addition to having the first brush with one of the tenants, she also confessed that she already had relations intimate with one of the male participants.

One of the most anticipated moments was the moment when Niurka and Laura Bozzo will meet inside the house, since previously they have already had dimes and diretes between them. Despite this, the meeting was much more relaxed than many imagined.

When it was the turn of the Cuban actress to enter the house, she very effusively addressed each of the participants to greet them, including Bozzo, who, although he showed a discontented face, tried to hide and ignore her so as not to see her face to face, without embargo, Niurka offered her an apology for what had previously happened between them.

“On the first day, shake my hand so people know it’s not forced… I’m not going to let you go so fast, if not, how am I having fun?” Niurka said jokingly at another time, trying to show that he does not want to face the Peruvian, for now.

Niurka reveals that she had intimate relations with Osvaldo Ríos | VIDEO

During the evening, when all the participants of ‘The House of Celebrities 2‘, they had a coexistence to present each one of them and Niurka He did not miss the opportunity to confess that he had relations intimate with Osvaldo Rios.

“I ate him a few years ago… he told me ‘don’t tell anyone’, but the truth is that I left very satisfied,” revealed the Cuban.

For his part, the Puerto Rican actor was shy but took confidence and commented: “If I had something intimate with her, I don’t remember it because gentlemen have no memory,” but he added that he was willing to remember the past: “there are never ashes, there is always fire.”.