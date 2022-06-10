The House of Celebrities 2: Nominees – June 09

Telemundo See who was nominated for elimination in “La Casa de los Famosos” during the week of June 09.

The nominees for elimination for the week of June 9 in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” were Rafael Nieves, Natalia Alcócer, Salvador Zerboni, Juan Vidal, Julia Gama and Daniella Navarro.

This week’s voting was as follows: Nieves leads the nominations with a total of nine votes against him, followed by Alcócer with seven votes, Zerboni with six votes, while Vidal, Gama and Navarro were tied with a total of five votes each.

Natalia Alcócer this week had a benefit within the competition by having the possibility of annulling the votes of some of her companions. During the broadcast this Thursday, June 9, Alcócer annulled Daniella Navarro’s votes.

The annulment of Navarro’s votes left as a result that a total of three participants were tied, they are: Juan Vidal, Julia Gama and Daniella Navarro.

It is the first time in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” that the group of nominees for elimination is made up of a total of six participants.

Lewis Mendoza, who was selected as this week’s leader in “La Casa de los Famosos”, will have the difficult decision to save one of his teammates from being in danger of elimination.

Mendoza must save a participant from “La Casa de los Famosos” during the broadcast this Friday, June 10.

Learn about the steps you must follow to vote in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

Learn about the rules for voting in the second season of “The House of Celebrities”