The House of Celebrities 2: Salvador Zerboni is the 7 CONFIRMED and meets his ex for the third time

the reality show ‘The House of the Famous’ It returns with its second edition on May 10 on the Telemundo network and little by little the confirmed figures that will coexist for a few weeks in this broadcast that will have all the eyes of the region on it are being known.

Last week the presence of Niurka Marcos, Luis Potro Caballero, Ivonne Montero, Nacho Casano and Brenda Zambrano was confirmed. Now the station announced that the seventh confirmed is the actor Salvador Zerboni who will see the face inside the house with one of his exes.

Related news

Salvador Zerboni and Ivonne Montero had a sentimental relationship in 2014, they met on the recordings of ‘¡Qué Rico Mambo!’ but it lasted only a few months because he did not feel comfortable with the brunette’s daughter, a product of her relationship with the late singer Fabio Melanito.

The confirmed ones of The House of the Famous. Source: instagram @lacasadelosfamosos__2

But six years after ending their courtship in 2020, they were seen together Salvador Zerboni and Yvonne Montero. It was she who posted a photo of them on Instagram and wrote: “Together again”, to which Zerboni replied “My beautiful life, I love being like this”.

The seventh confirmed. Source: instagram @lacasadelosfamosos__2

But they had not resumed the relationship but together they were part of the project “An angel in danger” and with that photo the good relationship that persists between them was evident. Now once again Salvador Zerboni and Ivonne Montero meet again in ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’ and many say that where there was fire, ashes remain.