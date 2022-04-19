Entertainment

The House of Celebrities 2: Salvador Zerboni is the 7 CONFIRMED and meets his ex for the third time

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

the reality show ‘The House of the Famous’ It returns with its second edition on May 10 on the Telemundo network and little by little the confirmed figures that will coexist for a few weeks in this broadcast that will have all the eyes of the region on it are being known.

Last week the presence of Niurka Marcos, Luis Potro Caballero, Ivonne Montero, Nacho Casano and Brenda Zambrano was confirmed. Now the station announced that the seventh confirmed is the actor Salvador Zerboni who will see the face inside the house with one of his exes.

