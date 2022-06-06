The House of Celebrities 2: who is ELIMINATED TODAY Monday June 6?

A new spoilers on ‘The House of the Famous 2 ‘has already traveled the network since the first hours, it seems to reveal the identity of the member who will be removed today Monday June 6thduring the reality show that is breaking all audience records due to the large amount of controversy that its members leave day after day, but it seems that the curtain will close on a great star tonight and we already know who it is.

Social networks do not stop talking about ‘The House of the Famous 2′ Well, the Telemundo reality show managed to bring together several controversial characters to live in a house, but none as prominent as Niurka Marcos and Laura Bozzo, who are receiving most of the attention during this season of the program due to their clashes that leave viral moments every day.

Who is eliminated today, June 6, from ‘The House of Celebrities 2’?

But not everyone will have the same fate, because the removed from today June 6th leaves a huge hole in ‘The House of the Famous‘ well, according to the spoiler circulating on the net, it is one of the most beloved characters in the house where the most controversial personalities live.

This is the fourth eliminated this season in ‘The House of the Famous‘, so farewells begin to be a common theme, since it is the public who decides which artist will be eliminated, which on this occasion could be between Eduardo Rodríguez or Natalia Alcocer, who starred in a harsh clash with Laura Bozzo.

Laura Bozzo attacks Natalia Alcocer and leaks a secret abortion.

If confirmed the spoilers and the latest leaks from ‘The House of the Famous 2′, with the artist who will be removed Tonight, June 6, the influence of Laura Bozzo and Niurka begins to grow within the house, which confirms them as the great rivals to beat in this edition of the program.

Laura Bozzo argued strongly with Natalia Alcocerat the last elimination dinner, because the Peruvian brought to light that Alcocer’s feminism was false by messing with a married man and also brought to light an abortion by Natalia that had not been discussed, which caused the Mexican driver to leave the scene crying and could be the next eliminated from the game.