The House of Celebrities begins and Niurka challenged Laura Bozzo | INSTAGRAM

Let us remember that the first season of the reality Show from Telemundo, The House of the Famouswas a complete success, which is why the United States television station has already invited another 17 participants who are already in the program similar to Big Brother.

The project has just started and very interesting and fun situations are already happening for viewers, who already had some expectations of what could happen from the first moment.

Let’s remember that the participants are competing to win $200,000, more or less 4,000,000 pesos, a figure that they would add to their accounts if they were in first place, overcoming all the challenges they are about to face.

From the beginning we could already see that the first to be challenged by one of the participants was Laura Bozzowho since he arrived Niurka Marcos on board.

As you can surely imagine, the scandal began with the show and as soon as he observed the host he told her: “Doll! Did you think you were going to run away? What’s more, entering the house I challenge you w3y”, proceeding to throw herself on the floor to dance Anitta’s famous step.









In the video we could see that Niurka Marcos started with everything in this project, of course she had to attract attention and do it in the best possible way, making sure that all her colleagues had an excellent time full of fun, even by Laura Bozzo that at the beginning he was looking to avoid her.

But that was not all that happened, Niurka also already selected her roommate, since they are sleeping in pairs, so she decided to invite Juan Vidal to spend the night with her.

The other participants also had their meetings, the 60 hidden cameras and 60 microphones already captured the first hours of this show that will surely continue to capture everyone’s attention, we are sure that the hosts, Jimena Gallegos and Héctor Sandarti, will also do everything to take us from your hand in this new adventure on Telemundo.