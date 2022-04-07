The House of Celebrities: These are the names of all the members of the second season

“The House of the Famous” became the most controversial reality show of 2021, it is for that reason that Telemundo chose to announce a second seasonwhose members caused more controversy, or so it seems.

This was detailed, influencer “Chamonic” on his Instagram account, in which he shared a publication with the photos and names of the new celebrities who were part of the second season of the famous Telemundo reality show.

Who will be part of The House of Celebrities 2?

Taking into account that one of the first confirmed for the second season of “The House of the Famous” was Niurkathen we tell you the rest of the names, being 16 in total: 7 women and 9 men.

Niurka

Laura Bozzo

Yvonne Montero

Mayeli Alonso

Daniella Navarro

Brenda Zambrano

Natalia Alcocer

Julia Range

Tony Costa

Luis “Potro” Caballero

Edward Rodriguez

Nacho Castano

Salvador Zerboni

Rafael Nieves

John Vidal

Osvaldo Rios

the baby

Niurka will be part of The House of the Famous.

On the same post “Chamonic” what would worry in this new season is the presence of Brenda Zambrano and Luis “Potro” Caballero known for having participated in Acapulco Shore and not getting along on that show.

In addition, he pointed out that an expert in the reality show commented: “With these supposed participants, LCDLF stops being a good reality show to become a Latin version of Jersey Shore which is not exactly the finest or funniest content, but full of scandals, controversy, currents and cheap content”.

On the other hand, Hector Sandarti is already confirmed as host again, just as he was in the first season. As for the release date, it is not yet confirmed.