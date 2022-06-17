The House of Famous 2: Nominees – June 16

Telemundo A new group of nominees for elimination were announced in La Casa de los Famosos

The nominees for elimination for the week of June 16 in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” were Lewis Mendoza, Daniella Navarro, Osvaldo Ríos, Salvador Zerboni and Niurka Marcos.

This week’s voting was as follows: Mendoza and Navarro lead the nominations with a total of eight votes against them, followed by Ríos with seven votes, while Marcos and Zerboni obtained a total of four votes against them.

Rafael Nieves this week had the benefit of annulling the votes of one of his colleagues in the competition. During the broadcast this Thursday, June 16, Nieves annulled the votes of Lewis Mendoza, with whom he has had great differences since he entered the house.

It is the first time that Niurka Marcos is among a group of nominees for elimination in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”.

Ivonne Montero, who was selected as this week’s leader in “La Casa de los Famosos”, will have the difficult decision to save one of her five companions in danger of elimination.

Montero will have to save a participant from “La Casa de los Famosos” during the broadcast this Friday, June 17.

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

