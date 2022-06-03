The House of Famous 2: Nominees – June 2

Telemundo See who was nominated for elimination in “La Casa de los Famosos” during the week of June 02.

The nominees for elimination for the week of June 2 in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” were Laura Bozzo, Natalia Alcócer, Juan Vidal and Eduardo Rodríguez.

This week’s voting was as follows: Bozzo leads the nominations with a total of thirteen votes against him, followed by Alcócer with nine votes, Vidal with eight votes and Rodríguez with eight votes.

The nominations for this Thursday, June 2, had a benefit that was granted to Lewis Mendoza, who had the opportunity to nominate three participants, unlike the rest of his colleagues who could only nominate two. Mendoza had this benefit after having won one of the challenges of the competition.

The comments of viewers on Telemundo’s social networks were immediate: “Eduardo to pack his bags”, “Natalia out”, “Eduardo pa’ tu casa”, “Natalia out”, “Eduardo or Natalia out”, ” Out Natalia, she doesn’t even know how to appear”, “To vote for Juan, out Juan”.

This week’s leaders in “La Casa de los Famosos” are Niurka Marcos and Toni Costa, so they must agree to save one of the nominees for elimination during the broadcast this Friday, June 3.

It is the second time that Laura Bozzo and Natalia Alcócer are in danger of elimination in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”.

Learn about the steps you must follow to vote in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

