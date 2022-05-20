The House of Famous 2: Nominees – May 19

Telemundo “La Casa de los Famosos” opened its voting during the second week of eliminations.

The nominees for elimination for the week of May 19 in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” were Natalia Alcócer, Brenda Zambrano, Nacho Casano and Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero.

The votes were as follows: Alcócer leads the nominations with a total of fourteen votes against him, followed by Zambrano with ten votes, Casano with nine votes and Caballero with a total of six votes.

It is the first time in the new season of “La Casa de los Famosos” that the nominees for elimination are a group made up of two female participants and two male participants.

After the names of the nominees were announced, the reactions of the fans were immediate on Telemundo’s social networks: “Brenda or Nacho out”, “Brenda out”, “I hope Eduardo doesn’t save Brenda”, “Nacho out”. since you were the one who had to leave last week”, “Let Nacho go”, “Brenda go”.

Nacho Casano makes history in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” by being the only participant who has been nominated for the second consecutive week.

Learn about the steps you must follow to vote in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

Learn about the rules for voting in the second season of “The House of Celebrities”