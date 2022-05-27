The House of Famous 2: Nominees – May 26

Telemundo “The House of Famous” has its third week of elimination nominations.

The nominees for elimination for the week of May 26 in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” were Eduardo Rodríguez, Nacho Casano, Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero and Lewis Mendoza.

This week’s voting was as follows: Rodríguez leads the nominations with a total of eight votes against him, followed by Casano with seven votes, Caballero with five votes and Mendoza with five votes.

The table of nominees for the third week of eliminations in “La Casa de los Famosos” was affected by a benefit that was granted to Natalia Alcócer, who had the power to cancel the votes of one of the participants in the competition. In the broadcast this Thursday, May 26, Alcócer annulled Laura Bozzo’s votes.

It is the first time in the second season of “The House of the Famous” that the table of nominees is led by four men.

The comments on Telemundo’s social networks were immediate before this week’s nominees in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’: “Nacho out”, “Bye Eduardo”, “Nacho has to be removed, I’ve already waited a long time”, “ The little man pa’ outside”, “They are going to save Eduardo or Potro, and Lewis or Nacho leaves, finally”.

Learn about the steps you must follow to vote in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

Learn about the rules for voting in the second season of “The House of Celebrities”