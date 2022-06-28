The House of Famous: Who was the seventh eliminated?

Telemundo A new celebrity said goodbye to “The House of the Famous” 2.

During the broadcast this Monday, June 27, of “The House of the Famous 2”, a new celebrity said goodbye to the competition after being eliminated by the popular vote of the audience. Among the group of nominees in this seventh round of eliminations were: Ivonne Montero, Rafael Nieves, Osvaldo Ríos and Salvador Zerboni.

Ivonne Montero was the first participant to return to the house after being saved by the viewers’ vote. Through tears, Montero thanked the public for saving her from being in danger of elimination.

Rafael Nieves was the second saved participant of the night. Upon returning home, Nieves was received with great effusion by Daniella Navarro and Laura Bozzo, who have been two of his great allies within the competition.

Salvador Zerboni was the last participant saved from this round of eliminations in the second season of La Casa de los Famosos. “Thank you public, thank you, thank you … I’m not alone,” said the Mexican actor after being saved.

With a total of 53% of votes against him, Osvaldo Ríos became the seventh participant eliminated from “La Casa de los Famosos” 2.

The reactions on Telemundo’s social networks were immediate before the elimination of Ríos: “We made it”, “Bravo”, “Fraud. The graphics said that there was a tie with 60% and they quickly removed the image. Program disgust”, “Total fraud, they left a character who is dedicated to insulting women”, “Justice was done”.

“I feel very proud to have represented my country, Puerto Rico, with great dignity. To my people from Puerto Rico, thank you very much and a huge kiss”, were the first statements by Osvaldo Ríos after leaving the competition.

Know the steps you must follow to vote in “The House of Celebrities”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

Know the rules to vote in “The House of the Famous”