The house of Justin Lin, the director of Fast And Furious, is up for sale

Just as filming begins on Fast and Furious 10scheduled for release in May, the Taiwanese-born American director Justin Linhas put up for sale his historic penthouse in the center of Los Angeles, located in the thriving Los Angeles Arts District. Originally built in 1925 as Nabisco’s west coast headquarters, it was converted to a living / working community in 2007. In recent years, Lin has used the penthouse as an office for his production company, Perfect Storm Entertainment, and , above, he set up his home. It is now on sale for more than 6 million euros.

Huge in size, the building has been declared a Cultural Historic Monument: it has a 360 ° view from the roof terrace, it extends over three levels, 7th to 9th floors, with a large open volume and stairs that work their way up to the top floor. It currently offers two bedrooms and three bathrooms, but much of the space can be used in different ways. There are 400 square meters of interior space and another 330 square meters of terrace. The second floor houses the main living spaces and the kitchen, while the entire third floor is dedicated to the owner’s suite. The office or creative space is now organized on the first floor. The eye-catching element, aside from its industrial feel, is that the space is so flexible that the future owner will have more options for using the space depending on his lifestyle. Ah, the related services are also up to par: 24-hour concierge and swimming pool available to condominiums.

There has been a recent resurgence for downtown Los Angeles and the arts district with a new Whole Foods, new independent restaurants, three newly launched breweries, art galleries, boutiques, and the revitalized Grand Central Market. The members-only Soho Warehouse opened in 2019 with a hotel, gym, and two restaurants aimed at the creative Los Angeles audience. It is not for nothing that several celebs have taken up residence in the area: Johnny Depp who owns several condominiums in the neighborhood.