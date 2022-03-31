The House of Representatives passes a Democrat bill to set the price of insulin at $35 a month | Univision News Politics

Measure is now at the expense of the Senatewhich debates a similar rule of its own that is considered to be submitted to vote after the April recess.
President Joe Biden promised act against the high cost of insulin in his State of the Union address and in general against the high prices of prescription drugs, which even make some people have to ration them or cannot afford them at all.
Insulin It costs about $10 to make and can fetch a purchase price of over $300. The average price of this life-saving medicine was in 2018 ten times greater than that of 32 other countries and eight times greater than that of the rest of the nations.
What was voted on today in the lower house was originally a provision by the Democrats in the social spending bill that has been stalled since December due to the opposition of the party’s senator Joe Manchin.
A bipartisan negotiation in the Senate
The specific measure that was voted on Thursday to cap the out-of-pocket price of insulin is the work of three Democratic legislators who are risking their re-election in tight races this fall: Angie Craig (Minnesota), Dan Kildee (Michigan) and Lucy McBath (Georgia).
Before the vote, the whip (party leader) of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives Steve Scalise told The Hill what opposed “government price fixing”.
In parallel, in the Senate there are talks about a law also to lower the cost of insulin that could be voted on after the April recess. Senators participate in this bipartisan negotiation. jeanne shaheen (Democrat of New Hampshire), susan collins (Republican of Maine) and Raphael Warnock (Democrat of Georgia).
Shaheen said Tuesday that he has “an agreement in principle” with Collins that is broader than Warnock’s proposal, which would also cap the price at $35.
“There is an ongoing bipartisan effort led by Senators Collins and Shaheen to add additional policies to lower prices more comprehensively, including protections for the uninsured, to the Warnock proposal,” explained the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Charles Schumer.
One of the possibilities is that both measures, that of the House and that of the Senate, are combined, as Schumer indicated.
Costs that can reach $300: some people have to ration
The leader of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer, pointed out before the vote that it is an “inexcusable” issue because the production prices of insulin have not increased and the costs of the research “were amortized a long time already.” While the cost to the patient has continued to rise.
Lawmakers who have long called for price caps on insulin are reminded that it is a life-saving drug that some people have to ration because they simply cannot afford it.
“No American who needs insulin should ration their medication in order to pay their bills,” said the senator from Illinois. Tammy Duckworth.
The promise to lower the cost of insulin – and other prescription drugs – was solemnized by Biden in his State of the Union address.
“This is America, for God’s sake. It’s just wrong, especially considering that manufacturing medicines and researching do not cost anywhere near what is charged to the patient” he said then.