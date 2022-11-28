The house of Taylor Swift’s Cornelia Street song is available for rent

Taylor Swift fans, read carefully! The legendary West Village house that inspired the song Cornelia Street of Taylor Swift in 2019 is available for rent. But to live in this city residence which includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, you will have to pay more than 45,000 dollars per month. Arranged over three floors, the structure built in 1870 spans over 500 square meters of living space.

The exterior of the house. Photo: Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

The American singer at the 11 Grammy Awards was a tenant of this New York residence in 2016 during the renovations of her Tribeca home. The piece Cornelia Street from the album Lover released in 2019 traces the memory of her hours spent within these walls and the beginnings of her relationship with her current boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

In the center of the facade, a wooden garage door, in the shape of an arch and adorned with iron details, is surrounded by two matching doors. The old garage houses a guest bedroom with a small bathroom. On the garden level, there is an indoor swimming pool accessible via a living room on basalt stone tiled floor with fireplace and double height ceilings of 8 meters. The rear doors open onto a small garden patio.

The renovated garage space. Photo: Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

On the second floor, a living room with light wooden floors includes leaded glass windows and a fireplace with a gray marble hearth. The open plan kitchen and dining area are lined with large floor-to-ceiling casement windows (“The windows that suddenly open, the autumn air…”, sings the artist in the piece). On the other side of the living room is a guest suite, currently converted into an office. Upstairs, two large bedrooms each have a dressing room and a private terrace, one with an outdoor lounge area and the other with a fireplace. The roof terrace allows you to relax outdoors with a view of the city center.