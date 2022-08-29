The house of the Coldplay singer, who will be on tour in Spain

Chris Martinsinger of the legendary group ColdplayLives with his girlfriend dakota johnsonactress known above all for her role in the movie “50 shades of Grey”, in a luxurious and elegant mansion in Malibu, a coastal city located in the west of the state of California. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow also owns a lavish property in this state. They moved just a year ago to this propertyfor which they paid 12.5 million dollars.

Its wonderful living place It has a total of 5,388 square meters, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in total, making it huge. In addition, it is very close to the beach, something that the couple will appreciate when summer arrives. Next, we tell you more details about Chris Martin’s mansion. I’m sure you’ll love it!

Exterior of the Coldplay singer’s mansion

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin cannot have any complaints regarding security and privacy, since your house is completely closed and has extensive protection measures. In addition, it is located in an exclusive area of ​​Malibu, away from prying eyes and paparazzi. The outside area of ​​the home of the Coldplay singer it is surrounded by trees that help preserve the privacy of the couplewho can lead a totally normal life in his place of rest.

This outer area consists of a very large garden with a swimming pool and a small jacuzzi for relaxing bubble baths. It also includes various sets of hammocks where the couple can lie down to sunbathe, in addition to an outside dining room to have a drink when the weather is good with family and friends. Finally, the artificial lighting of this part of the mansion creates a very warm and pleasant atmosphere at night.

The house of Chris Martin, leader of Coldplay, inside

The interior of the mansion of the singer of the British pop rock band is dominated by white, because it is a color that is present in all its rooms. In addition, most of the furniture that the couple has in their house is made with 100% natural materials. It is not extensively decorated: in fact, could be considered a minimalist homewhich added to the dominance of the white tone throughout the house creates a really cozy atmosphere.

In the main hall and in the bedrooms of the mansion as well we can find fireplaces, very useful to keep warm in California winters. As for the kitchen, it stands out its central island for its high quality marble countertop, also pure white. Its furniture has black handles, which contrasts elegantly with the dominant tone. Finally, the couple can enjoy a good movie in their private cinema, whose seats are comfortable sofas instead of armchairs.