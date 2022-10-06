‘The House of the Dragon’ 1×07 makes a mistake of ‘Game of Thrones’

¡spoiler from episode 7 of ‘The House of the Dragon’ below!

Things have gone dark far too quickly in House of the Dragon, and no, we’re not referring to the charred Velaryons, or the horrific C-sections.

Until now, ‘House of the Dragon’ has done its best to tie in with ‘Game of Thrones’, trying to avoid the mistakes made in David Benioff and DB Weiss’ fantasy epic. Sadly, ‘Driftmark’ has committed ‘Game of Thrones’ most horrible sin. And no, you do not need to modify the settings of your screens.

Even though the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ rewrote the story of George RR Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood’ with its shocking ending, some may have missed it. As we watched Laenor slip away from his literary destiny, we might have dimly discerned whether it was he who was sailing toward his happy ending.

Despite the fact that ‘The House of the Dragon’ goes into new horizons, we still see some of the ghosts of ‘JDT’. Specifically, ‘Driftmark’ bears an uncanny resemblance to the original series’ season 8 episode, ‘The Long Night’, aka: “the one no one got to see.”

‘The Long Night’ has gone down in history as probably the best episode of ‘Game of Thrones’. In it, we were able to see some of the most relevant deaths such as Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy and Lady Melisandre. Also, it concluded the Night King and the White Walkers story arc.

It should have been remembered in the history books, but instead it was its low lighting that was outrageous, prompting viewers to set the brightness of their screens all the way up. Despite complaints from fans, it was a decision supported by the director of photography Fabian Wagnerwho commented on wired that “people don’t know how to set up their televisions properly.“

Going back to ‘House of the Dragon’, most of the scenes in episode 7 were covered in darkness as well. When Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) finally met on the beaches of ‘Driftmark’, it was hard to tell whose hand was touching what (because of the lighting).

Beyond being a possible way to get rid of some censorship, it is far from resembling the crude and explicit sexual scenes of ‘Game of Thrones’. Emilia Clarke spoke of the pressure of shooting nude, but we doubt that the lighting decisions of ‘Driftmark’ were to protect the modesty of Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy.

On the other hand, the key moment where Aemond claimed Vhagar and flew over Driftmark also made us squint in the dark. If it weren’t for the moment when Vhagar tries to char the young Targaryen, thus lighting up the screen, it would be almost impossible to see anything. Considering the presumably monstrous budget that will have gone into special effects for the dragons, it seems ridiculous to waste it on a scene that hardly anyone gets to see.

It wasn’t all horrible, though. The tense confrontation between the Greens and the Blacks really worked in the dark, especially with One-Eyed Aemond and the cunning Daemon lurking in the shadows, while Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower waged war of words.

Generally speaking, there is a cultural debate about whether TV shows and movies are getting “too dark.” You only have to watch ‘The Batman’ by Matt Reeves to verify it. Although it is true that this dark and rainy aesthetic is a very consistent part of Gotham City.

In 2016, vulture published an op-ed about footage that’s too dark — comparing the dim lighting of ‘Mr. Robot’, to the opposite in ‘Jane the Virgin’. This discussion regained strength in 2018, when TVLine wrote an article about how a key Daryl Dixon moment on ‘The Walking Dead’ was lost due to poor lighting.

Another of HBO’s series, ‘Euphoria’, has had problems with its lighting — even forcing Kodak to remodel part of its factory to produce the discontinued 35mm Kodak Ektachrome. Being what gives ‘Euphoria’ its unique style, at least you could see what was going on.

With ‘The House of the Dragon’, journalists alerted viewers to adjust the brightness and close the curtains. Digital Design Technician Nicholas Kay was talking to Variety and said that the fault was the configuration of the screens, and that many directors used this type of lighting specifically to stay “faithful” to the environment.

Despite the complaints about ‘House of the Dragon’, HBO defends the atmosphere of ‘Driftmark’, with its official twitter account responding to the criticism saying: “The dim lighting of the scene was an intentional creative decision.”

After the debacle in ‘Game of Thrones’, we imagined that the platform would have modified its shine a bit… Is it a coincidence that both ‘La Larga Noche’ and ‘Marcaderiva’ were directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik?

With his output as co–showrunner for season 2, things might lighten up a bit. Still, there is a certain irony in Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissaint) speaking of casting an even darker shadow over his family name.

Prestigious series have created a unique way of shooting. Whether it’s ‘Succession’ being filmed, the camera being one of Roy’s sons, or ‘The White Lotus’ taking on a Hawaii-style yellowish glow, HBO series have become synonymous with their cinematic styles.

It’s a shame that both ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ have to defend themselves against these apparently deliberate decisions. The dark-lit aesthetic isn’t bad, but it doesn’t help to tell Aegon and Aemond Targaryen apart in the last episode.

With things about to light up before the end of the season, let’s hope the lighting gets a little brighter next week.

‘The House of the Dragon’ broadcasts its episodes weekly on HBO Max. All seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’ are available on streaming on HBO Max.