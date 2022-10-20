‘The House of the Dragon’: A “horrible and bloody” true story inspired the epic battle of the Dance of the Dragons

The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel spin-off is taking HBO by storm with its story about the Targaryen family.

The House of the Dragon works as a ‘spin-off’ prequel to Game of Thrones and, although the story that is told in it is not part of the still unfinished fantasy saga Song of ice and fire by George R.R. Martin, yeah has as its original source another work by the American author: fire and blood, published in 2018, and focused 100% on exploring the history of the Targaryen family. The powerful house to which Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) belonged ruled for centuries over the Seven Kingdoms, but, when we met them in the original series, only a couple of members had managed to be saved from Robert Baratheon’s Rebellion and had grown up hiding On another continent.

The history of Daenerys and everything that surrounded her powerful family has always aroused great curiosity. First among the readers, but later also among the viewers, being the one often nicknamed as khaleesi or Queen of Dragons one of the most beloved and charismatic characters. Accompanied by her three majestic dragons, Daenerys was willing to recover what one day was taken from her family, while, still oblivious to her plans, in Westeros the reign of the powerful family was still very present and part of its history had become legend.

Now, from the hand of The House of the Dragon, we will have the opportunity to meet one of the most famous: a succession conflict that would end up becoming the beginning of the end of the Targaryen clan.

Created by Ryan J. Condal with the participation of George RR Martin himself, HBO’s new fantasy series takes us back to Westeros to tell us about the conflict between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty. At the beginning of the series we find ourselves in the middle of the reign of Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), who after the death of his wife and without any of his sons surviving infancy, names his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) after his heiress. A decision that is not particularly well received by the council and that is threatened by the new marriage of the King with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and her descendants in common. The foundations of the future Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Is A Dance with Dragons based on a real event?

It goes without saying that the story created by George RR Martin, with its dragons, magic and other supernatural elements, is fictional. Nevertheless, the author has acknowledged having been inspired by a real historical event for the development of some elements that are part of his story.

As reported by himself in his presence at the San Diego Comic-Con this year 2022, a month before the debut of the series, Martin was inspired by a period of English history known as “the Anarchy” to design the Targaryen civil war. A war of succession that was fought between the Empress Matilda, the daughter of King Henry I, and Stephen of Blois, Henry’s nephew, between 1138 and 1153.

My books are fantasies, obviously, but I follow the story a lot. history inspires me [George R.R. Martin]

“This series is based on a period in history called The Anarchy, when Henry I, then King of England, when his only legitimate son drowned while trying to cross the English Channel, he was left with only one legitimate heir, his daughter MatildaMartin explained. “He named her his heir, had all the Realm Lords swear allegiance to her, and then a few years later, he died, and most of the Realm Lords forgot about it. Here comes his cousin Esteban, who crosses the Channel, steals the Treasure and has himself crowned king. Then You enter a period called The Anarchy where Matilda, or Maude as she was known, and her cousin Esteban fought for two decades. It was horrible and bloody.”

As you may have noticed, the similarities are remarkable.

“I don’t think Westeros is more anti-women or more misogynistic than real life and what we call history”Martin added.

Similarly, his literary saga Song of ice and fire it also finds inspiration in its historical event: the Wars of the Roses, the 15th century civil war that was fought to determine who would be the next ruler of England between two royal houses, the House of Lancaster and the House of York.

