The house of the dragon and The Rings of power arrive at Comic-Con 2022

comic-con is finally back in California this week with the television series of The Lord of the rings Y Game of Thrones contesting the audience before thousands of fans at the most famous pop culture event in the world.

Disneywith its Marvel superheroes, will also present its upcoming releases to the loyal fans of the international fair that is returning to its original format in San Diego, after being impacted by the pandemic for two years.

“I think it will be like Comic-Con 2019,” said the event’s communications chief, David Glanzer, although participants dressed as hobbits, dragons or princesses will have to wear masks. “We held on and now we’re back. Maybe there will be tears of joy. It’s very exciting,” Glanzer said in an interview with AFP.

In addition to 135 thousand enthusiasts, the science fiction, comics and fantasy extravaganza attracts the biggest Hollywood studios and their stars to unveil the projects that are about to come out of the oven.

Comic-Con kicks off with ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

The most expensive film adaptation of the most famous role-playing game in the world will be released in March 2023 with the participation of stars such as Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and the former heartthrob of Bridgerton, Rege-Jean Page.

The headlines of the week, however, may be dominated by the two new television series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerfrom Amazon Prime, and the house of the dragonfrom HBO.

All about ‘The Rings of Power’

the rings of power is the ambitious saga of Amazon that reaches the universe of books of J. R. R. Tolkien long before the events depicted in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy.

The series will have five seasons and will begin on September 2. It is estimated that it cost more than billion dollars to Amazon, and it has been said that it is a personal obsession of its founder Jeff Bezos.

Much of the budget was used to buy the rights to the Tolkien universe and for expensive production values. They were also considered immersive experiences for fans at Comic-Con, also known as “activations”.

This Friday, Amazon will bring its hobbits, elves and dwarves to Hall H, the heart of Comic-Con, and at the gates of which fans wait in line for hours and even days to be guaranteed a seat that allows them to see a advance of the anticipated series.

And the new ‘Game of Thrones’

The next day HBO will reveal the house of the dragonthe first series derived from Game of Thrones, based on the fictional world of Westeros, created by George RR Martin, who has avoided talking about a rivalry between these megafranchises. “I want both shows to reach audiences who appreciate them and to be quality television. A great fantasy,” he said.

“The more successes in the fantasy genre we have, the more fantasy we will have in the future,” he wrote in a blog.

HBO hopes this prequel will match the enormous popularity of the original series that for eight seasons became a pop culture landmark, with fans flocking to watch the episodes, earning countless imitations as well as 59 Emmy Awards, a record for a television drama.

With Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Emma D’Arcy, the house of the dragon tells the story of the ruthless, dragon-breeding Targaryen family some 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

Its stars will be in Hall H immediately after a cinematic presentation of Warner BrosHBO’s sister company, which brings actor Dwayne rock Johnson promoting his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam.

Disney and AMC commercials

Disney has yet to reveal its schedule for Hall H, but it is rumored that it will finally reveal the highly anticipated sequel. Black Panther 2. This Comic-Con will also include a goodbye to AMC’s hit The Walking Deadwith the apocalyptic series saying goodbye with its last season while launching the spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Despite the news, Glanzer stresses that Comic-Con is first and foremost a community for its fans.

“To be able to see people and have a good time, enjoying comics and popular art is a luxury. I can’t wait,” Glanzer said. “I really want to go back home. Nothing better than having this opportunity and sharing it with your friends.”

amt​