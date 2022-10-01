The House of the Dragon: Are the Targaryens Fire Resistant?

House of the Dragon Episode 6 – 90% was full of important revelations on topics that concern the fans, especially those who have closely followed the members of House Targaryens. In this part of the story, Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), daughter of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), became one of the most recent losses of the HBO series, but she did not in vain since his departure served to demonstrate that the television adaptation Game of Thrones – 59% have been lying to fans for years, or at least giving them a confused notion about this unique family.

Do not miss it: The House of the Dragon: fans demand that HBO pay them therapy after episode 6

“The Princess and the Queen” saw the death of Lady Laena Velaryon happen in a way that deviates quite significantly from the source material while also making us reconsider what we thought we knew about the Targaryens. In the episode there was a time jump of 10 years, and Laena is seen married to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and has two daughters and a third, presumably, but this is never a good thing when talking about the Game of Thrones universe. since her pregnancy could not be carried to term.

Laena’s original death was changed in the series so that Laena is unable to give birth, meaning her situation parallels that of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) at the start of the season. The series also gives Laena something different: the choice. She makes the decision to get to Vhagar and order the dragon to burn her; she after all she had told Daemon that she wished to die as a dragon rider and so she did.

However, that notion that the Targaryens are resistant to fire is widespread among Game of Thrones fans and many were shocked to see Rhaenyra’s daughter burn to death. This is a consequence of having seen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) do incredible things like get out of fires intact throughout the seasons that the adaptation of Song of ice and fire that HBO launched more than a decade ago.

We recommend you: The House of the Dragon: deleted scene confirms that Daemon Targaryen is bisexual

So why did Laena Velaryon burn? Was it her because she didn’t really have Old Valyrian blood? In reality, the Targaryens are not immune to fire despite what the series said at the time, since for example Viserys, Daenerys’s older brother, is seen dying from a spill of molten gold in the first season. But there Emilia Clarke’s character says that fire cannot kill a dragon, and she implies the situation in a different way, which caused some confusion.

Fortunately, there is a statement from George RR Martin clearing things up for viewers. The situation is very curious, since in the novels he has written he has never said that the Targaryens are immune and, in fact, includes details such as Jon Snow having a burn on his hand, which causes him discomfort throughout the books. . However, there are many followers of television productions who are unaware of these details.

The author said that believing the Targaryens are immune to fire is a “common misunderstanding” in a quote shared by the blog. Winter Is Coming. This happened in a segment of questions and answers in which the writer participated, back in 1999.

THE TARGARYENS ARE NOT IMMUNE TO FIRE! The birth of Dany’s dragons was unique, magical, wonderful, a miracle. She is called The Unburnt because she walked into the flames and survived. But her brother sure as hell wasn’t immune to that molten gold.

And Daenerys isn’t immune in the books either, as in A Dance With Dragons he reflects on his injuries, including the burns he received from holding the dragon with his bare hands.

Continue reading: The debut of The Rings of Power exceeded the audience of The House of the Dragon in streaming