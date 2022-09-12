The House of the Dragon changes the history of Criston Cole

The House of the Dragon has changed in episode 4 of the series, The King of the Narrow Sea, the relationship between Rhaneyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) that until now we knew from stories and novels. The character of Rhaenyra always wanted Ser Criston Cole in the universe created by George RR Martin and he was in love with her, but nevertheless, they never consummated their fatal attraction, nor did Rhaneyra have to take the morning after pill in form of magic potion in case there was a budding mini-Criston in her royal womb. It is an important nuance, although the conclusion that the series may reach may be the same as on paper. In the same way that the series has adjusted Rhaenyra’s age so that now, at 17 years old in the series, she does not attract as much attention as in the books, where she was 7 years old and things had already gone from brown to dark, she wanted also strengthen the relationship between the two characters by getting them into bed. Why have they done it? That Rhaenyra consciously gives her virginity to Cole on screen, in front of millions of people, is not just any decision, but above all that he accepts it, it completely changes the character. What we know about Ser Criston Cole is contained in the short story the rogue princeincluded in the anthology of fantasy fiction stories Scoundrels (Libres de l’Encobert). There, the King’s jester, Mushroom, that the showrunners of the series have made it clear by active and passive that he is not going to stick his head out of The House of the Dragontells a substantially different story. Well, very different. There is sex, but not with Cole. Rhaenyra wants Criston Cole, not his uncle, Prince Damon (at least not, at the moment), which yes, she likes him, but she doesn’t have his heart kidnapped. And Ser Criston Cole, present in the Palace long before the events of the series, but this, in reality, is the least of it, although he is secretly in love, he has never shown any sexual drive towards the princess. There has also been no hunting involved to be intimate and to be able to go straight to the coyunda, without prolegomena. Cole is a chaste guy, of the old school, with nothing to read between the lines as was the case from the beginning with Ser Jorah Mormont (Ian Glen) and his unchaste feelings for Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in Game of Thrones: They are two different characters pursuing different goals.

HBO Max

As Martin writes, it is Daemon who best sums up Cole’s feelings for Rhaneyra: “When he looks at you, he sees the child you were, not the woman you have become.” But then he also adds the Targaryen: “but I can teach you how to make him see you as a woman.” Basically Daemon sees to it that Rhaenyra, as Mushroom tells it, can “learn the female arts” before being with Cole. Without going so far as to deflower her (“she remains a maiden”, Martin tells us), we are not going to go into details, the fact is that Rhaenyra ‘proclaims’ herself sexually to Cole… and he rejects her. This twist is curious, first, because Daemon also takes her niece to the brothels of King’s Landing, not once, but multiple times, but with the purpose of training her so that he can consummate her wishes with Cole. In the series, the uncle also wants to show his niece that there is life beyond the palace, but there is clearly a latent desire that quickly comes to the surface if some viewer did not find out in the scene of the first episode in which I put the necklace around his neck. It is a good decision for the series: the viewer is not confused, dizzy with subtleties (this is television!), who has enough to find out what is happening between so many dark scenes.

But the most important thing is that Ser Criston rejects her. Indeed, as Martin writes, “he was horrified and despised her.” There was no deflowering worth. King Viserys, in George RR Martin’s story, also finds out about Daemon’s efforts to teach his niece the love arts and the same thing happened, only Daemon also said (always according to the good Mushroom): “give me the girl as a wife. Who else could take her now?” The King sends his brother into exile and we leave him there. But, look, no act involved, no morning after pill, the result is the same.

The big difference from the books is how it leaves the characters of Rhaenyra and Criston Cole. Fabien Frankel’s character is the one who rejects the Princess, with all that that entails. It is a somewhat more macho vision of what the series is proposing, where the empowerment that is being given to Rhaenyra should turn the tables: it should be her who decides who she rejects and who she puts in her bed, don’t you think? ? Now we have to see what happens with this relationship…