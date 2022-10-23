The House of the Dragon character that represents you best according to your zodiac sign

House of the Dragon It is based on “Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin, also author of the books “Clash of Kings”, “Storm of Swords”, “A Feast for Crows” and “Dance with Dragons”. This production, expected years ago, has a budget of US$20 million per episode.

In this new installment, the story takes place 200 years before the beginning of the events of Game of Thrones. The plot focuses on the history of the Targaryen House, to which Daenerys belonged, starring Emilia Clarke.

In this new format of ten chapters, the performances of Milly Alcock Y matt smith, recognized for his work on The Crown. Completing the cast are Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

Below is a comparison of the House of Dragon characters and the signs of the zodiac with which they are most compatible.

Ambition is the characteristic that the character of Matt Smith and the aries people have in common. He is a man with a strong and determined personality, he is not afraid to risk everything for what he wants.

He has a great character and hates following orders, he doesn’t like being told what to do. He stands out for being a brave person and in search of conquest.

The drive for conquest connects Daemon Targaryen with the people of Aries; but his ambition and reluctance to obey orders can lead them astray

The youngest son of Corwyn Velaryon, presents the typical qualities of this sign of the Earth element. He is a stubborn and goal-oriented person.

He has a great character and sometimes his thoughts can play against him. It was he who accused Ser Laenor Velaryon and Rhaenyra Targaryen of having bastard children, for which he suffered severe consequences.

Like Taurus people, Vaemond Velaryon’s stubbornness works against him.

He is also known as the “Lord of the Tides” or “The Sea Serpent”. He is characterized by being adventurous and having a playful personality.

Like the Gemini peopleis a person of great influence, being one of the most recognized characters in Westeros.

Lord Corlys Velaryon remembers Gemini people for their adventurous nature and their great social influence HBO

King Viserys I is a man of strong character and overprotective. as good cancer personhe is interested in the well-being of his family and works to take care of his legacy.

Just like this Water element sign, you like to surround yourself with your loved ones and maintain your home routine.

King Viserys Targaryen enjoys his home, is overprotective of his loved ones, and cares about memory and legacy, all characteristics common to Cancer people

Known as the queen that never was, Rhaenys was the only daughter of Aemon Targaryen and Lady Jocelyn Baratheon. Although she was born into a royal family, she gained her own fame for being a dragon rider.

This character knew how to differentiate himself from his peers and stand out for his own achievements, such as this sign of the Fire element.

The unique conditions of Rhaenys Targaryen made her stand out from her peers, as usually happens to Leo people. hbo max

One of the leaders of House Strong, King Viseys I gave him the title of Lord of Harrenhal. Thanks to his brilliant mind, he held the positions of Councilor of Edicts and Hand of the King.

His capacity for analysis and intelligence make this character resemble the Virgo people.

Lord Lyonel Strong remembers Virgo people for their meticulous intelligence

Daughter of Otto Hightower, second wife of Viserys I and Queen, she is one of the most important women in Westeros. Many consider her one of the most beautiful people in the Seven Kingdoms, with a preferential education.

as good libra person, is a colloquial woman who stands out for her good manners. Also, she is bright and has a knack for dealing with political issues.

Alicent Hightower stood out for being bright but low profile and good manners, something common to Libra people. hbo max

Played by Rhys Ifans, Queen Alicent’s father is a sensible and very thoughtful man. as good scorpio personstands out for his loyalty, being completely faithful to Viserys I.

His capacity for analysis and ability to keep secrets led him to be Hand of the King, providing his sincere advice. As this sign of the Water element, he does not show what he feels and mistrusts Daemon Targaryen.

Otto Hightower, Alicent’s father, is a faithful and determined man like many Scorpio people. @houseofthedragonhbo

The faithful knight who protects Rhaenyra is played by Fabien Frankel. He is an individual with a positive character and a good heart. Like the sagittarius peoplehas great energy and stands out for his courage.

Such as this sign of the Fire elementis not afraid to risk his life to take care of who is important or loves.

Sir Criston Cole confronts the young members of the Targaryen house to annoy Harwin Strong, the current lover of Rhaenyra hbo max

Sonoya Mizuno is the one who is in charge of giving life to this young woman. She had to overcome great obstacles, arriving in Westeros without power or belongings. She has been sold many times, which made her a cautious person.

Perseverance and the ability to overcome are some of the qualities that this character and the capricorn people they share.

The obstacles that Mysaria left in the way are signs of a Capricorn will

Curious and dreamy, these are characteristics that the character played by Emma D’Arcy and the aquarius people they share.

This young woman differs from other people her age, believing in herself and having an open mind. However, her rebelliousness can cause her to sometimes be irresponsible and not fulfill her duty.

Rhaenyra Targaryen seeks to do things her way, something that makes her akin to the people of Aquarius HBO

King of the Seven Kingdoms and successor to Viserys I, he was a ruler characterized by a somewhat calm and disinterested character.

Like the pisces people, his tranquility causes him to be seen as a lazy and unmotivated man. However, it does not affect him that they underestimate him since he knows what he wants and does not need to prove it to anyone.

Aegon II Targaryen showed a somewhat cavalier and disinterested attitude, similar to what Pisces people can show

