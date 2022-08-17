‘The House of the Dragon’: Could we see Lady Melisandre (The Red Witch) in the HBO Max series? – series news

The eye is on The Red Witch to make a surprise appearance in ‘House of the Dragon’, but will it be possible?

Rumors suggest that a worshiper of R’hollor the lord of light will make his appearance in House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, which will take place 172 years before the events of the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the original series. Starting Sunday, on HBO Max, we will learn why the civil war broke out between this house and why Daemon (Matt Smith) was relegated by his brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from his position as heir to Iron Throne.

Taking into account that this arc inspired by the English period of anarchy, according to what was said by George RR Martin at Comic-Con 2022, and the representation of the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), it is quite natural to think that the dominant priestess of fire that will appear in the prequel is about Lady Melisandre, The red witch who shocked everyone in one of the best episodes of Game of Thrones.

Her interpreter Carice van Houten has already spoken about this possibility and we could think of her as the only participant in the original show, because, if you remember, she was saying that The red witch is between 100 and 400 years old during the course of the eight seasons which came to an end three years ago.

“It all depends on the script and how they approach it. I would be completely interested in doing it again as long as we get to see a totally different side of Melisandre. A perspective that we haven’t seen before. If it doesn’t happen, it’s okay. I feel like I’ve wrapped up my cycle safely.” good,” he told the EW portal.



hbo max Lady Melisandre has been linked to the Targaryens by fire.



So is it possible? Of course. Ryan Condal, the showrunner, would have to bet on the origins of Melisandre: a slave sold to the red temple in ancient times. She learned sorcery, common language, Valyrian, etc. He always had visions through fire and one of them is the rebirth of Azor Ahai, the champion of R’hollor against the lord of darkness. which is often theorized about his representation in The Night King, whom he would use as a guest.

This is only a network theory, also a possibility that the actress left open. If the creators and the author of this literary saga want to cause some nostalgia, because there will be extreme violence in the series. Showing Melisandre’s origin and her obsession with traveling to Dragonstone in the future would be for the best. It would still be a canon action, in the end, remember, she is between 100 and 400 years old in Game of Thrones. Van Houten is one of the few actresses who have defended the series finale. Do not forget.