The House of the Dragon does not rival

Mexico City

It will be a clash of fantasy titans that fans will soon be able to see, almost at the same time, The House of the Dragon, the long-awaited Game of Thrones spinoff, and The Rings of Power, a series from the Lord of the Rings universe.

But there is no competition between the production inspired by the work of George RR Martin and the one that drinks from the creation of JRR Tolkien.

“I don’t know if our series is more attractive than others. I can say that we are very excited about The Rings of Power. In fact, we met several of the actors at Comic Con. We are pleased with what awaits them and vice versa. Regarding us, I can say we have a great cast,” said actor Fabien Frankel, who in House of the Dragon plays Lord Commander of the Royal Guard Criston Cole.

Both Frankel and Matt Smith are visiting CDMX to promote the blockbuster that will hit HBO Max screens on August 21.

Tonight they will attend a gala red carpet at the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso.

Prelude to a civil war that almost ended the Targaryen dynasty, called “The Dance of the Dragons”, The House of the Dragon begins 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), one of the main characters of Game of Thrones.

It presents the family of dragon riders at the peak of their power and splendor, as the undisputed kings of Westeros.

It will start with King Viserys (Paddy Considine) looking for a male heir to consolidate himself on the Iron Throne.

His brother Daemon (Smith) is too erratic and violent, and would not generate unity, while his first-born, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, as a teenager; Emma D’Arcy, as an adult) has the disadvantage that a woman never ruled Westeros, but things could change.

“We are not reinventing the wheel, this is like the second album of a band. A very good second album.

We have hits, but we want to deliver something original. A lot of things are going to feel different,” Smith said of the differences this show will have from Game of Thrones.

“I think this is something on a huge scale, but it feels different. There are dragons, blonde wigs, lust, love, violence, pain, hope, everything that they enjoyed in Game of Thrones, but in a different way,” he added.

The showrunners of the blockbuster are Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, while Martin, creator of this universe, closely supervised the stories.

Frankel and Smith celebrated that, at Comic Con, the writer said that he had seen nine of the 10 episodes of the season and that they had satisfied him.

“We wanted him to like it, otherwise we would have gotten off to a bad start. We’re very excited because he enjoyed it,” Smith said.