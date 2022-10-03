‘The House of the Dragon’: Elizabeth Olsen reacts to rumors about her joining the second season

‘The House of the Dragon’ is generating conversation on social networks, netizen corner tremendously given to fan casting. On numerous occasions, Twitter has been flooded with ‘wishes’ by the followers of a series or a cinematographic universe, who usually have very clear ideas about the casting of their favorite characters.

The point is that this time things have gotten out of control because a verified account has gotten into the conversation giving it packaging. Elizabeth Olsen herself explains it ensuring that he is amazed that it was stated without a doubt that he would be incorporated into the second season of the aforementioned HBO television fiction, new episodes for which there has also been speculation about the possible casting of Henry Cavill.

The actress reacts in statements to Entertainment Tonight, a medium that starts by remembering that time when Olsen appeared at the casting of Daenerys Targaryen, a character finally played by Emilia Clarke in ‘Game of Thrones’. Olsen claims that “of course” would be delighted to join ‘The House of the Dragon’but who does not understand very well how certain information is spread in this way without any basis.

“I don’t understand how those rumors get started and people take them for granted. The fan casting is fun but I heard it was announced which is even weirder“affirms the interpreter, reiterating that her signing for the second season of ‘La Casa del Dragón’ would have been confirmed “by someone with the blue check” On twitter. Olsen goes on to explain that “he has heard absolutely nothing” in that regard. “I am interested in any story that is innovative and worth telling”he adds, concluding that the series “has some great characters” and making it clear that it will not be because she is not interested, the conversation just wouldn’t have come up.

Cameo in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’?

After ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, Kathryn Hahn will return to her Agatha Harkness in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’, a Hahn-focused spin-off that could feature Elizabeth Olsen?

At the moment the actress responds with a sharp “No” when asked about it, but she is completely open to the possibility. “I would love to. I love Kathryn, she’s so much fun. And we did talk about how much we’d like to do it again. We had a blast doing ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ with Paul Bettany, it was really special, so we’d love to get the gang back together“.