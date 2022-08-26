‘The house of the dragon’: Emilia Clarke’s advice to Matt Smith to be a Targaryen

Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’, advised Matt Smith to play his new role in the prequel to the series, ‘The House of the Dragon’.

House of the Dragon, the successful prequel to Game of Thrones which became the best premiere of HBO Max within days of its launch, stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith, who went from playing Prince Philip of Edinburgh in The Crown Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Set 200 years before the events of the literary series Song of ice and fireby George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon focuses on the unification of the continent, the creation of the Iron Throne, and the rise to power of House Targaryens, the sole surviving bloodline of the curse of Valyria. The series recounts the conquest of six of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under the name of Aegon I Targaryen until the fall of Aegon III.

Matt Smith told The Hollywood Reporter who had a brief chat with actress Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones and with whom it was rumored that he had an affair. “She was very generous, but this was before my screen test. So it was all a new experience.”Smith commented.

Regarding his character, the British actor said: “I’ve always been interested in trying to subvert him a little bit into something different. I think there’s a kind of weird, sensitive nature to Daemon, and a pretty genuine loyalty to him.”.

This is what Matt Smith looks like as Daemon Targaryen.



When Miguel Sapochnik Y Ryan Countyproducers of House of the Dragonthey began to wonder about the actor who would play Daemon Targaryen, the actor was mentioned several times. “It was like, ‘We should think of some names. Matt Smith would be interesting.’ Then we were like, ‘Well, we should probably go with Matt Smith at this point,'” Sapochnik said.

Matt Smith spoke about his role and how it caused controversy for being associated with his former role in The Crown. “That’s one’s job as an actor, isn’t it? You have to disappear and you can’t hear outside noise. I learned that from Doctor Who. It was such a backlash when I got that role and you just have to put it aside and focus on the job.