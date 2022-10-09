‘The House of the Dragon’: Have you recognized the son of this famous actor? – series news

It debuted in episode 6 that hosted the popular time jump that involved the renewal of part of the cast. The person in charge of interpreting Aegon Targaryen is Ty Tennant, the son of the always charismatic David Tennant, but not for long.

The first season of The House of the Dragon is fulfilling the best expectations after the initial skepticism resulting from the poor reception by many of the last season of Game of Thrones. First ‘spin-off’ of the many that HBO has valued to try to keep alive the impressive fantasy universe developed by George RR Martin, The House of the Dragon firm commitment to the always charismatic Targaryen housefrom the hand of notable ancestors of our beloved Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and an episode of the history of Westeros that became legend: the Dance of dragonsa civil war that shook the foundations of the mighty clan in its prime.

How many seasons it will take to tell this stage of Targaryen history is yet to be confirmed, but the task of condense over three decades is being addressed by the team led by Ryan J. Condal through the use of time jumps. Thus, in the first episodes we were able to learn about and understand the background of two of its main figures, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, through the young versions of the characters, who were played by the actresses Milly Alcock and Emily Carey to be replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke respectively in episode 6.

The sixth chapter of The House of the Dragon hosted the announced time jump of 10 years and, in addition to the aforementioned changes for Rhaenyra and Alicent, other cast members also went on to be played by other actors. Likewise, several new faces were also introduced, since the different protagonists had had children during the course of this time.

Throughout the 10 years that we do not see in The House of the Dragon, Princess Rhaenrya has three children and Alicent, who had already had two, has given birth to a third. Likewise, the first of the Queen’s children with King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) has grown considerably and, if in the first chapters we saw him as a baby, now he is an ambitious young man played by the young British actor Ty Tennant.

Did you realize that he is the son of a famous actor? It was easy to tell by his last name, but sure enough, Ty Tennant, the 20-year-old son of famous actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones…) He is in charge of interpreting Prince Aegon Targaryen at this stage of the series. A character whose second scene you will hardly have been able to forget -he is caught by his mother on his window sill and masturbating outdoors- and to whom it seems that everything is allowed.

Ty Tennant’s character has quickly caught on with the audience and, coincidences of life, he shares a cast in The House of the Dragon with Matt Smith, who plays his uncle Daemon in the series and who became known to the general public for being chosen to relieve David Tennant in Doctor Who.

See slide show slide show ‘The House of the Dragon’ says goodbye to several of its actors: 11 characters who change their faces from 1×06 11 images

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter