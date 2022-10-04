The House of the Dragon: HBO responds to criticism for the dark scenes in episode 7

the house of the dragon 90% has managed to establish itself in the interest of the audience since the premiere of its first season on HBO Max. Perhaps the impact is still incomparable with that of Game of Thrones – 59% at the time, but for fans of the books written by George RR Martin and of the same series, they have committed themselves to entering the world that originates the events already known from the television program released in 2011.

It is true that the series starring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage, among other recognized stars, had an impressive launch and the last season was disappointing for many, but that has not detracted from its value in the world of entertainment. Now, three years after the end of the last season, a spin-off has taken place on HBO Max, which takes place 200 years before the events already known.

Its reception so far has been positive, and it was even notable that Martin himself pointed out that, despite the creative liberties taken for the television adaptation, he has been more involved. But despite this, the show has already faced the first (or one of the first) discontent of the audience, and it is, in fact, because of a mistake that was also made in season 8 of game of Thrones.

After the release of the last episode, on Sunday afternoon a wave of negative comments and taunts began to grow on Twitter for the dark scenes. There were those who pointed out that the lighting was terrible, especially because they, as spectators, could not appreciate the details of the moment as they would have liked. A few hours later, HBO responded to the complaints of a particular user through the social network, explaining that it was a production decision.

Hi Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dim lighting in this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thank you!

In addition to the official account of the platform, there were other users who came out in defense of the creative decision that seeks to connect metaphorically with the emotions or the evolution of the characters.

They will have to control you and have new TVs… the lighting was expertly done and added amazingly to the atmospheric tension… LOVED IT.

It should be remembered that for the complaints of the final season of game of Thronesthe director of photography Fabian Wagner raised his voice to justify and defend the fact that things were done that way (via Comic Book):

I wanted to make it evolve… [para hacer que] the narration of illumination will evolve with the narration of the characters.

This particular episode has become essential to reflect on the path that the Targaryen family has taken, and whether it works or not, the creators have decided that the lighting of their scenes is essential to explore the darkness that surrounds them.