‘The house of the dragon’: Matt Smith and Emilia Clarke were boyfriends? – series news

Actors Matt Smith and Emilia Clarke were seen together in 2020 walking the streets of London and their followers were excited about the possibility of a love relationship between the two.

The house of the dragon, the spin-off of Game of Thrones that has already become the best premiere of HBO Max, is based on one of the books of George R.R. Martin, fire and blood (2018). Set 200 years before the events of the literary series Song of ice and firestars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith, of whom there were many rumors about an alleged love affair with Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen in G.O.T.).

the house of the dragon focuses on the unification of the continent, the creation of the Iron Throne, and the rise to power of House Targaryens, the sole surviving bloodline of the curse of Valyria. The story begins from the conquest of six of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under the name of Aegon I Targaryen until the fall of Aegon III. Through this delivery, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, we will learn about the situations behind the unification of the continent, the creation of the Iron Throne and the birth of the great Houses such as the Tyrells and the Starks.

Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the Iron Throne. Best known for playing Prince Philip of Edinburgh in The Crown, the British actor was a partner of the Brazilian actress and model Mayana Mourade from 2008 to 2009. Later, he was with the model Daisy Lowe from 2010 to 2014 and, in that same year, began a love relationship with actress Lily James (Pam & Tommy, Yesterday), until their separation in 2019.

Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith worked together on Terminator: Genisys (2015) and in 2020, when the actors were seen walking around London, it was rumored among his followers that they had a love relationship. This moved more than one, but at no time did they confirm or deny this, so it was considered that their departure was only among friends.

The actors were seen together in 2020.



Currently, Smith is dating businesswoman Carolina Brady, although they have not made their relationship public. She is the sister of the actress Millie Bradywho co-starred with Smith Pride Prejudice and Zombies in 2016, so it is believed that he met Carolina through Millie.

For her part, Emilia Clarke has kept her private life away from the spotlight, although she has been linked to Jared Letowith Seth MacFarlane and with the director Charlie McDowell. “I wouldn’t say I’ve completely given up, but I think successful relationships with actors are few and far between and you have to have a lot of trust in each other,” Clarke told The Sunday Times.