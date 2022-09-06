‘The house of the dragon’ messes it up with its visual effects in the third episode (and it’s not because of a glass of Starbucks)

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE LA CASA DEL DRAGÓN 1×03]

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones gave for a lot: the definitive dispute for the Throne, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) mad with power, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) trying to put order and even a glass of starbucks that sneaked into the fourth episode.

The coffee of the North American chain appeared in one of the most tense moments between the Targaryens. During a celebration scene taking place in the halls of Winterfell, Daenerys began to question Jon’s loyalty when she saw how much the Northmen praised him, and she was aware of the danger she could pose to her Throne.

However, that look of concern lost its effectiveness when the viewer realized that someone had forgotten to remove a certain Starbucks cup from the sequence. This was the kit that revolutionized the networks after the premiere of the fourth episode and became a viral phenomenon.

‘Game of Thrones’ cinemania

Three years later, dragon house, prequel to the HBO phenomenon focused on the Targaryens, has made another mistake with the visual effects in its third episode. And this time it was not the fault of a glass, but of certain greenish fingers that should not appear on the screen.

Viserys’ carelessness

The third episode of the house of the dragon has advanced three years to place us in the hunting party that is celebrated in honor of the second onomastics of Aegon, the firstborn of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) Fearful that her father will make her half-brother his heir, she must also deal with suitors who want to marry her.

Let us remember that Viserys suffered a small mishap in the first chapter when he cut his finger on the Iron Throne and, three years later, the wounds are still unhealed. Moreover, as we see in the last chapter, the monarch has lost the phalanges of two of his fingers because of the mysterious disease.

This is how it is shown during the conversation about Rhaenyra that he has with Alicent:

‘The house of the dragon’ cinemania

To achieve this stunning result, the show’s visual effects team covers Considine’s fingers in green, then makes them disappear in post-production. However, they have forgotten to retouch this detail in a scene (minute 44:29 of the third episode) in which the king gives a soldier a letter for his brother Daemon (Matt Smith).

A smart Twitter user has not been slow to share the moment on networks:

In the image, you can see the two fingers covered in green that have not been removed in post-production.

Although this is an eye-catching mistake, it is very likely that the studio will quickly edit the episode and fix the oversight. After all, a few days after the mishap with the Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones, the object was digitally erased.

What is clear is that, for the next chapters, those in charge of visual effects will thoroughly review Viserys’s fingers.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.