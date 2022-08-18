‘The House of the Dragon’: The derogatory comment that Emilia Clarke took during the Australian premiere

Just a few days ago, the new HBO series ‘The House of the Dragon’ landed in Sydney for its official premiere in Australia. This event quickly sparked controversy when Patrick Delany, CEO of the Australian television company Foxtel, referred to Emilia Clarke as a “short plump girl”. Delany was invited to the gala because his company has been in charge of the cable transmission of “Game of Thrones” in said territory for many years.

As reported by Vanity Fair, the CEO was giving a speech prior to the long-awaited broadcast of the first chapter of the serieswhen he tried to make a joke about the first time he saw ‘Game of Thrones’: “I was like, what is this series with that short, chubby girl walking into the fire?“. Thus making reference to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Clarke, who possessed a kind of immunity to fire, an ability that allowed her to obtain the title of “The One That Does Not Burn”.

Subsequently, a Foxtel spokesperson apologized on Delany’s behalf.: “The goal was to convey that for him, ‘Game of Thrones’ was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from being a relative unknown to being one of the most recognized and beloved actresses on television and film. On behalf of Mr. Delaney, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments were misunderstood and caused any offense.“.

Sword fight gone bad

On the other hand, in an interview for Variety, Fabien Frankel spoke about the accidental injury he caused to Matt Smith during the filming of ‘The House of the Dragon’. Frankel will play Ser Criston Cole, while Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen. Both characters have a confrontational relationship that ends up propitiating the confrontation in which said injury took place.

“It was the first thing I shot with Matt. It was early in the shoot. It was really intense, but we laughed. We went to the pub afterwards and had a few drinks and celebrated the fact that we managed to get away remotely unscathed.“Frankel claimed. “I’m realizing fast that I shouldn’t have said what happened, because everyone wants to know how Matt got out of it. Unfortunately, his sword ricocheted off my shield and hit him in the head. He had a little cut, but he was fine. he is a brave man“.

‘The House of the Dragon’ will be available starting next Monday, August 22 through the streaming platform HBO Max.