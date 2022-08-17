‘The House of the Dragon’: when does it premiere, how many episodes does it have and where to watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel online

ANDOn May 19, 2019, the last chapter of ‘Game of Thrones’ was broadcast, one of the most acclaimed and awarded series of all time. Its ending, yes, left a bittersweet taste to millions of fans, who could take it out on ‘The House of the Dragon’, a prequel to the fiction broadcast by HBO and that it is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, in addition to ‘The Rings of Power’, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.

Thus, ‘The House of the Dragon’ see the light next Monday, August 22 on the streaming platform HBO Max. A new opportunity to learn more about the universe created by George RR Martin and that for so many hours he kept his fans glued to the televisions. Now will be the time to learn more about the origin of the targaryen familythat is, about the ancestors of what we would later know as Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) in ‘Game of Thrones’.

Starting at 9:00 in the morning (peninsular time), ‘The House of the Dragon’ will be available to all HBO Max customers. Its first season, which is made up of 10 episodesis based on the book ‘Fire and blood’ by George RR Martin, which takes place two centuries before the events narrated in ‘Game of Thrones’.

What is it about and what characters will appear

The plot focuses on the figure of Viserys (Paddy Considine), who takes the throne in his grandfather’s place Jaehaerys Targaryens after being chosen by the lords of Westeros. Daemon Targaryens, played by Matt Smith, will have an important weight in the series. Other relevant characters will be Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra Targaryens (Emma D’Arcy), eldest daughter of the king and who cannot govern because of the laws that prevent her from being a woman.