‘The House of the Dragon’ will be the summer premiere: There is already an official date for the ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off

And its broadcast will coincide with the series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

The spin-off of Game of ThronesThe House of the Dragon, is not afraid of the series of The Lord of the rings, the rings of power. HBO director Casey Bloys had already warned about it previously, but now it is more than proven once The official release date of what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 has been announced. Both will coexist in time… And what a crazy summer awaits us.

Take note: The House of the Dragon It will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 22, 2022. This has been announced by the prestigious pay channel, which has accompanied the announcement with a poster that reminds us of those happy times in which we waited for each new season of Game of Thrones as if our lives depended on it.

Set 200 years before the events narrated in Game of Thrones and with the work ‘Fire and Blood’ by George RR Martin as the main source of inspiration, The House of the Dragon will focus its plots on delving into the history of the House Targaryenthat centennial clan that had ruled over the Seven Kingdoms for centuries until King Robert’s Rebellion eliminated (almost) all of them.

Some of his stories became legend and now, having heard about some of them through the avid reading of Sam Tarly, we can learn more about them from the hand of a whole new set of characters. Among them, the then King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), a kind man who only wants to continue the legacy of his grandfather; ambitious Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), his younger brother and heir to the throne; Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the king’s eldest daughter and great horseman; and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), daughter of the Hand of the King and a beautiful woman with great political ability.

Also, Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon; Eve Best is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen; Fabien Frankel is Ser Criston Cole; Sonoya Mizuno is Mysaria; and Rhys Ifans is Otto Hightower, The Hand of the King.

‘The House of the Dragon’: All the actors who will star in the ‘spin-off’ of ‘Game of Thrones’

All of them and other incorporations will star a story in which we will see how power struggles also took place within the family of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and how much truth there is in that saying that “every time a Targaryen was born, the gods threw a coin at the air”. And all this together with many, many dragons.

We can expect the emission of The House of the Dragon be weekly, like Game of Thrones and the HBO series usually. Thus, it will continue to air on September 2, 2022, the date on which Amazon will premiere The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerr. The duel is served.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter