“The House of the Famous 2” Nacho Casano enters the reality show

Mezcaliente Nacho Casano joins Telemundo

The fourth participant confirmed to enter the second season of “La Casa de Los Famosos” is actor Nacho Casano, as Telemundo finally revealed the name of the second heartthrob to enter the most famous house on Hispanic television.

There are already four confirmed actors for this new installment Niurka Marcos, Luis “Potro” Caballero, Ivonne Montero and Nacho Casano are the tenants who enter the competition, now it remains to be seen the 12 remaining celebrities who will live an intense telenovela of life real.

Nacho Casano is an actor and model who has participated in several Mexican productions and has achieved a projection in the melodramas that he has participated in. He is now the fourth tenant to be present in “La Casa de Los Famosos”.

Telemundo confirms the fourth participant

“The actor and model, Nacho Casano, comes to leave everything at #LCDLF2. Will the house be revolutionized with the presence of this heartthrob? #confirmadosLCDLF2 You have to see it from Tuesday, May 10 at 7PM/6C on @telemundo @nachocasano”, was how the television plant reviewed that the actor enters the competition.

In the video we see Nacho very sure of himself, with a nice and very authentic personality that will undoubtedly leave more than one crushed with his charms, the good comments did not wait, “this season is very strong” was what commented a follower of reality.

Who is Nacho Casano?

Ignacio Casano is an Argentine actor and model. He began his career in modeling working in some countries in Asia, Europe and America. It was in Colombia where he began to study acting on RCN Television with the teacher Ramsés Ramos. In 2007 he moved to Mexico where he began his acting career at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education, carrying out different training courses for conducting, acting, accent neutralization with teachers Eugenio Cobo, Ortos Soyus, Rubén Camelo, among others. On television he has participated in several productions, highlighting “Lie to live” by producer Rosy Ocampo, alternating with Mayrín Villanueva and David Zepeda. In 2015 producer Carlos Moreno gives him the opportunity of his first leading role, in the second stage of the telenovela “A que no you leave me”.





Currently Nacho Casano is 41 years old and he is quite a heartthrob, since he has an unbeatable physique, with his 263 thousand followers on his Instagram account we see that the actor is an expert when it comes to posing, that is why Enter the competition that puts coexistence to the test and where the true personality of each of the celebrities will come out.