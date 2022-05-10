‘The House of the Famous’ and ‘Until Money Do Us Part’ [Hora y fecha]

Telemundo prepares for a night of emotion and drama twice with the premieres of the new season of ‘The House of the Famous‘ and the romantic comedy ‘Till Silver Do Us Part‘ tomorrow Tuesday, May 10, starting at 7pm/6c.

The double premiere night begins with the arrival of a new group of personalities at ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, who will live under the same roof in total isolation, and surrounded by cameras and microphones that will capture their movements 24 hours a day, to give the audience unfiltered access to his most intimate and dramatic moments.

Conducted by Sandarti Y Jimena Gallegothe reality show of two hours will have 17 participants, among them the controversial Niurka Marcosthe iconic TV hostess Laura Bozzothe popular businesswoman Mayeli Alonsothe renowned choreographer Tony Costa and the veteran actor Osvaldo Rios.

Viewers can witness the dynamic alliances, rivalries and romances as these personalities compete to take home the $200,000 grand cash prize.

Starring carmen villalobos (‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’, ‘Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso’) and Sebastian Martinez (‘Pa’ Quererte’, Pálpito’), ‘Hasta que la Plata Nos Separe’ is a romantic comedy that tells the love story of Rafael Méndez (Martínez), a charismatic and humble merchant, and Alejandra Maldonado (Villalobos), a successful executive of high rank; who meet by accident causing a clash of emotions that will end up turning their lives completely upside down.

The star cast also includes Gregorio Pernia (‘That’s how you dance’, ‘Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso’) and Juliette Pardau (‘Falsa Identidad’, ‘La Nieta Elegida’) as antagonists, with the special participation of renowned Mexican actors alexander tommasi (‘Want Everything’, ‘For Loving Without Law’) and Laura Flowers (‘My Perfect Family’, ‘Lady of Steel’), along with Stephanie Duke (‘End of Paradise’, ‘The Chosen Granddaughter’), Fabian Rios (‘100 Days to Fall in Love’, ‘End of Paradise’), Julian Arango (‘I am Betty, the Ugly’, ‘Narcos‘) Y Lorna Cepeda (‘I am Betty, la Fea’, ‘Pa’ Quererte’).

WHEN — Telemundo’s double premiere night is tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10, starting at 7pm/6c.

WHERE — The audience will be able to watch live episodes of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ and ‘Hasta que la Plata Nos Separe’ on Telemundo, or catch up through the Telemundo app, available on Google Play Store and Apple Store or on Telemundo.com. New episodes of both shows will also be available the next day on the streaming service. streaming peacock. Fans can join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #HastaQueLaPlataNoSepare either #HQLPNS.

Viewers will also be able to visit Telemundo.com to experience ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ with exclusive 24/7 access, as well as contestants’ video blogs, uncensored confessions and much more through the network’s digital platforms . Fans will be able to join the conversation across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter via @Telemundo, @TelemundoRealities, #TheFamousHouse Y #LCDLF.

