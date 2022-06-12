The House of the Famous, Laura Bozzo is left without a program | Facebook

The most famous Peruvian of the moment on Latin television is Laura Bozzo, who is a participant in the second season of ‘The House of the Famous’ and who, given the success he is having, had said that leaving he would have a great Program to return to the screens TVbut now it seems that this will no longer be the case.

Image Televisionis the television station with which ‘the Miss Laura’ has a contract, but now the company is looking for a new host for the program that was said could be called “What’s up Laura”, he assured, Milly Cangianoconnoisseur of spectacles.

She mentioned that the participation of Laura Bozzo in the program of La Casa de los Famosos, has made the company Telemundo, which is the one that produces the program, now sees the Peruvian with different eyes, since it has realized that, with everything and their lawsuits, has a lot of roots among the public, a situation that benefits from the rating it gives them in the reality show.

The House of the Famous, Laura Bozzo is left without a program. Photo: Twitter.



So it is not unreasonable to think that both Laura Bozzo and Niurka Marcos will reach the final together, to make that moment something epic for fans of the program.

Faced with this very possible scenario in which Bozzo is not eliminated from the program and reaches the final, Imagen Televisión is looking for talent, which is why the Venezuelan’s name sounds Gaby Crassuswho worked with TV Azteca and who could be Laura’s substitute.

Information that Laura Bozzo obviously does not know because she is confined to the house, and that when she leaves and finds out, it could cause a great conflict for not complying with the agreements that were made, said Milly Cangiano, a columnist for Primera Hora.

The participation of Laura Bozzo It has been an event for the program, because in addition to being next to the most controversial Cuban, Niurka Marcosthe driver has shown that she indeed has a strong character, but at the same time she has been seen on her most human side, totally exposed both in her physique, seeing her without a drop of makeup, and in her person when telling several private chapters of their life.

Secondly, Laura Bozzohe has captivated to social networks, since almost every day she gives material, without her knowing or doing it on purpose, for the creation of memes both in photos and videos, about the occurrences that he says or does inside the house, which has even given him the opportunity for new generations to get to know him and have fun with this facet that the public did not know about her.