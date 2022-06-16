“The House of the Famous”: Niurka refuses to comply with the weekly test and they lose half of the budget

The Cuban star Niurka Marcos returned to star in another historic moment in the second season of “The House of the Famous”. Yesterday, when “La Jefa”, a role played by announcer Jessica Ortiz, announced the sixth weekly audition, the dancer also refused to do it, which caused them to automatically lose half of the budget to buy food.

Next week, the 12 inhabitants will only receive $600, instead of $1,200.

This week’s weekly test consisted of the celebrities having to remain tied up for 36 hours in groups of 3. “Will all the groups manage to stay together?”, Questioned the production through social networks.

The groups had been formed as follows: Ivonne, Osvaldo and Daniella; Natalia, Lewis and Raphael; Niurka, Juan and Ignacio and Laura, Tony and Salvador. Before the end of last night’s television broadcast, “La Jefa” gave the celebrities a second chance to tie up again, but Marcos refused once again.

Laura makes the spontaneous nomination

On the other hand, last Monday, Laura Bozzo benefited from the spontaneous nomination. Contrary to what many thought, the Peruvian presenter awarded the points to Ríos and Mendoza.

“I want to make the spontaneous nomination and I want to give, with the pain of my heart, and that is why I am crying, 3 votes to Osvaldo. What happened with the food, that they wanted to take me out and separate me and leave me alone, it hurt me a lot because I felt completely vulnerable. And I want to give two votes to Lewis, who is like my son, because when he was appointed leader, he felt like the king, ”said the cheerleader in the confessional.

Tonight the names of the famous nominees will be announced to leave the competition this week.