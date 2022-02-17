The House of the Famous: What is known so far?

Telemundo The House of the Famous back

Telemundo’s famous reality show will soon return to the screens, although the television plant has not given many details about this second season, fans are eager to find out who will be the new celebrities who star in love affairs, discussions, alliances and controversies within the competition .





Play



The house of the famous – promo Telemundo 2021-07-29T17:20:24Z

At the moment it is known that the animator Héctor Sandarti will return again to host the second season of the program since he himself published on his Instagram account: “We return in 2022 with the 2nd season!!! See you there.” Making reference that both the project and he would be back on the screens. In turn, the television plant released another advance that confirms that the production is working on all the details.

public support

The House of the Famous showed the most intimate moments of celebrities, where viewers could monitor the coexistence of the participants day by day. The reality show reached more than 791 million minutes watched and 33 million views live after its broadcast.

The competition on each day of transmission revealed more details of the participants, arousing the interest of the followers. Some of the important controversies were the unexpected departure of Kimberly Flores when her husband Edwin Luna went for her after various rumors. Another of the things that caused a stir was the romance of Alicia Machado with Roberto Romano, as well as the fights between Anahí Izali and Celia Lora, in short, many moments that they undoubtedly want to repeat in coexistence but now with other celebrities.





Play



The House of the Famous: Best Moments | Telemundo Entertainment Official video of Telemundo Entertainment. The truth about Gaby’s son, Gisella loves Pablo and more in La Casa de los Famosos. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDEntretenimientoYT The House of the Famous The House of the Famous follows 16 celebrities who are isolated from the outside world for an extended period in a… 2021-10-08T00:59:47Z

These celebrities could be inside the house





Play



THEY ARE THE POSSIBLE PARTICIPANTS OF THE SECOND SEASON OF LCDLF (PART 1) #lacasadelosfamosos #lcdlf #secondseason Don’t forget to like 👍🏻 subscribe 👇🏻 and activate the bell 🔔 Thank you! blessings 🙏🏻 2022-01-28T20:31:13Z

There is much speculation about who enters this second season, among the names that have been mentioned, is that of the queen of Tiktok, Erika Buenfil, the actress who is known on the platform does not have a good reputation for being very kind, so it would be Good to see her in the competition. For her part, the Cuban actress Niurka Marcos would do a very good “match” in the reality show due to her irreverent behavior that has made her the most controversial due to her statements to the media. There is also talk of the return of Karime, a participant from Acapulco Shore, to this second season. Names that also sound like Adamari López, Chiquis Rivera and Bárbara de Regil.

The House of the Famous





Play



The House of the Famous: Best Moments | Telemundo Entertainment Official video of Telemundo Entertainment. The truth about Gaby’s son, Gisella loves Pablo and more in La Casa de los Famosos. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDEntretenimientoYT The House of the Famous The House of the Famous follows 16 celebrities who are isolated from the outside world for an extended period in a… 2021-10-08T00:59:47Z

After 12 weeks of show, Alicia Machado, was the maximum winner taking the support of the public, in turn, Manelyk González was placed as the second finalist; Kelvin Rentería third finalist; Cristina Eustace fourth finalist and Pablo Montero as the fifth finalist. Thus confirming that The House of the Famous returns with a second season for this 2022.

From Right Now we are very excited about this return to television of the 16 personalities who will live together in the house, although Telemundo has not given many details about who, and what day the program will be broadcast. Currently on the programming grid is the competition Exatlón Estados Unidos on the air at 7 p.m. m. so the competition is supposed to end at the beginning of May and give way to the new season of La Casa de Los Famosos.