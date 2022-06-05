The House of the Famous: Who was saved? – June 03

Telemundo Find out who was saved in the fourth week of nominations in “The House of Famous 2”.

The second season of “The House of Famous” is officially in its fourth week of elimination nominations. This week’s nominated participants were Laura Bozzo, Natalia Alcócer, Juan Vidal and Eduardo Rodríguez. However, one of them was saved by Niurka Marcos and Toni Costa, leaders of the week.

One of the benefits of the leaders of the week in The House of Famous is the possibility of saving one of his teammates in danger of elimination. After being crowned the winners of this week’s challenge, Marcos and Costa had the opportunity to save one of their colleagues on this Friday, June 3 episode of the Telemundo reality show.

Before revealing the name of the participant they were saving, Toni Costa mentioned: “Choosing this person does not mean that the other three people are less, they have our love and respect, here they have a friend for life” .

“This person is a person who has always acted in good faith, with affection, with respect, as a collaborator and with brotherhood in the house. This person is Juan Vidal,” Costa said before mentioning Juan Vidal’s name as the saved participant.

For his part, Vidal was grateful for the decision of Niurka Marcos and Toni Costa, but tried to give the benefit of salvation to Natalia Alcócer. At the actor’s request, “La Jefa” was reluctant and rejected what was required, alleging that it is a decision made by the leaders of the week, so it is non-transferable.

The comments on Telemundo’s social networks were immediate before Marcos and Costa’s decision to save Juan Vidal: “I think it’s an excellent decision”, “Up my Dominican, what a beautiful gesture”, “Up Juan”, “Juan he deserved to stay in the house, bravo”.

The personalities that continue to be in danger of elimination in the fourth week of nominations for the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” are: Laura Bozzo, Natalia Alcócer and Eduardo Rodríguez.

Learn about the steps you must follow to vote for the fourth nominees in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

Learn about the rules for voting in the second season of “The House of Celebrities”