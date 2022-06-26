The House of the Famous: Who was saved? – June 24

Telemundo No contestant was saved from being in danger of elimination in the seventh week of nominations in “La Casa de los Famosos”

The second season of “The House of Famous” is officially in its seventh week of elimination nominations. This week’s nominated participants were Ivonne Montero, Rafael Nieves, Osvaldo Ríos and Salvador Zerboni. However, none of them could be saved by Nacho Casano, leader of the week.

One of the benefits of the leader of the week in The House of Famous is the possibility of saving one of his teammates in danger of elimination. After being crowned the winner of this week’s challenge, Nacho Casano’s opportunity to save one of his colleagues was suspended on this Friday, June 24 episode of the Telemundo reality show.

For the first time in the second season of The House of Famous, the boss of the week could not save any of his teammates in danger of elimination.

After Casano’s strategy of consulting with some of his colleagues the person they wanted to save from being in danger of elimination, “La Jefa” decided that this week’s salvation was completely suspended for breaking the house rules.

“The leader of the week has benefits and obligations. For salvation, the same rules apply as for nominations, it must be a personal and secret decision until it is exercised. In other words, no inhabitant can or should explicitly anticipate their nomination intentions, as well as the name of the person they intend to save. During this week, several situations have been detected in which the leader has shared, debated and even put his decision to a vote, this is a violation of the regulations. For these reasons, I feel the need to make this decision. Nacho, this week’s salvation is cancelled,” La Jefa said in a statement.

Following “The Boss’s” decision to override this week’s save, the list of nominees in danger of elimination remains the same. The nominated participants are: Ivonne Montero, Rafael Nieves, Osvaldo Ríos and Salvador Zerboni.

One of the four participants in danger of elimination will be eliminated during the broadcast of “La Casa de los Famosos” on Monday, June 27.

Know the steps you must follow to vote for the nominees in the seventh week of nominations in the second season of “The House of Celebrities”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

