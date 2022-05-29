The House of the Famous: Who was saved? – may 27th

Telemundo Find out who was saved in the third week of nominations in “The House of Famous 2”.

The second season of “The House of Famous” is officially in its third week of elimination nominations. This week’s nominated participants were Eduardo Rodríguez, Nacho Casano, Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero and Lewis Mendoza. However, one of them was saved by Salvador Zerboni, the leader of the week.

One of the benefits of the Leader of the Week in The House of Famous is the possibility of saving one of his teammates in danger of elimination. After being crowned the winner of this week’s challenge, Zerboni had the opportunity to save one of his colleagues on this Friday, May 27 episode of the Telemundo reality show.

Before revealing the name of the participant he was saving, Zerboni emphasized that he identified a lot with this partner for being the “ugly duckling”. The Mexican actor assured that on many occasions “they made him ugly”, so this time he wanted to give his vote of confidence to the partner he was saving.

The personality that Salvador Zerboni saved from being in danger of elimination was the actor Eduardo Rodríguez. For his part, Rodríguez thanked his partner for giving him the opportunity to stay inside the house for another week.

The comments on Telemundo’s social networks were immediate in the face of Salvador Zerboni’s decision to save Eduardo Rodríguez: “Let Nacho go”, “Now if we are going to vote for Nacho to leave”, “From which he was saved because of If it hadn’t been like that, he would have been the third eliminated”, “How lucky this one is”, “I can’t believe it”, “El Potro was out”, “Let’s go for Eduardo next week”.

The personalities that continue to be in danger of being eliminated from the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos” are: Nacho Casano, Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero and Lewis Mendoza.

Learn about the steps you must follow to vote for the first nominees in the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Enter the voting section of “La Casa de los Famosos” on the Telemundo website, select the photograph of the participant you wish to eliminate and press the vote button.

You can vote fifty times a day, either for the same participant or by combining the votes with the rest of the celebrities in danger of elimination.

If you wish to vote, you must do so exclusively through the Telemundo website so that your vote is totaled by the production of the reality show.

Week after week, the voting and elimination process is the same, so you must follow the same steps to vote for the various personalities that will be in danger of elimination.

Learn about the rules for voting in the second season of “The House of Celebrities”