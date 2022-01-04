the house of the Lion beats Renault in France for the first time in 60 years

Historic result in France. For the first time in 60 years Peugeot managed to finish the year at the top of the car sales chart by overtaking Renault. The car manufacturer of the Lion which has been part of the group since January last year Stellantis sold a total of 285,933 units in 2021 against 268.955 of the rival.

The 208 was the best-selling car, with 88,037 specimens in the French market, surpassing the Renault Clio, with 85,370. Renault also lost in the compact SUV segment with 2008 recording 75,476 registrations against 52,605 for its direct rival Captur.

In the mid-size SUV segment, too, Peugeot manages to clearly outperform Renault. In fact the 3008 got it 50,467 registrations against 11.321 of the competitor’s car. The news is causing a stir in the Alps where the rivalry between the two car manufacturers is very strong.

In 1981 there was the biggest gap between the two car manufacturers with Renault outclassing its rivals thanks to the excellent results of the R5 with a total of 712,677 units against the 256,287 of the lion. Renault has always easily overtaken Peugeot. In 2020 alone, the two car manufacturers approached the diamond producer, which exceeded the Lion’s house by just 17,000 units. In 2021 the overtaking finally took place.

It is a historic moment for Peugeot. According to insiders, the French company also benefited from having reacted better to the semiconductor crisis. Renault in fact it had to stop the production of its cars for longer times than its cousins ​​and this obviously ended up damaging its sales results in the car market of the France. The Stellantis brand is now aiming to confirm this result also in 2022, a year that will see the debut of a new SUV Coupé that will perhaps be called 408.