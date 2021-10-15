the House says yes to wage equality between the sexes

The bill aimed at tackling the gender pay gap was unanimously approved in the House. Now the passage to the Senate is awaited.

Every now and then, the good news also comes from Italy and not only from abroad. Yesterday 13 October, lthe Chamber unanimously approved the bill which imposes equal pay between the sexes. This decision, in fact, gives the green light to amendment of article 46 of the equal opportunities code between men and women in the workplace established in 2006.

What is the gender pay gap?

It seemed impossible, but maybe we are so far away win the battle against the gender pay gap, or the gender pay gap. It is one of the more serious sores in the workplace, for which women, a equal duties and working hours, are condemned to receive a lower salary than that of male colleagues – sometimes even the 20% less – only and exclusively on the basis of the gender they belong to. As evidenced by “Tackling Social Norms: A Game Changer for Gender Inequalities”, a report shared in 2020 from UN Development Program, in 50 countries around the world, women’s wages are 39% lower than those earned by their male counterparts, even when the level of education of the former is much higher.

50 shades of discrimination against female workers

It is a real one legalized discrimination. At least until today. Because if the Senate were to welcome and approve the bill in turn, we could finally say goodbye to one of the most discriminatory phenomena against women, already severely disadvantaged in everyday life and heavily affected by the aftermath left by the Coronavirus pandemic. .

The dramatic consequences of Covid for women at work

It was mainly the working women, in fact, a pay the costs involved in Covid, coming in many cases fired or put in the situation of having to give the resignation to be able to take care of the children or family members forced into their homes by repeated quarantines. But the work drama of this category begins well before the pandemic and has its roots in insidious and inappropriate questions that some employers continue to advance during job interviews: “Are you going to get married?”, “Would you like to have children”, “Are you engaged?”. If to these unpleasant situations we also add the gender pay inequality, we understand well that for a woman who faces the world of work the prospects are far from rosy.

Wage equality between the sexes: what will change from 1 January 2022?

But what will change in practice if the text approved unanimously in Montecitorio should also be validated by the Senate? First of all, from 1 January 2022 it would go to discourage that discriminatory treatment that “Based on sex, age, personal or family care needs, pregnancy status as well as maternity or paternity, including adoptive ones” would put the women in a “disadvantaged position”, also compromising any “advancement and progression in the career”.

Furthermore, always from that date, the certification of gender equality through which it will be possible to verify the measures introduced by employers to counter the gender pay gap. The measures in question will have to cover opportunities for growth in the company, equal wages and the protection of motherhood. Certification accompanied, moreover, by a contribution relief of up to 50 thousand euros per year for each company.

“An important milestone”

After the result obtained yesterday in the Chamber, the congratulations from all the parties were not long in coming, which affirm in unison that it is a matter of a great achievement for women and a right and necessary step.