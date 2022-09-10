The house that actress Jessica Alba bought in Los Angeles for 10M

In the year 2019, the famous actress and model Jessica Alba made the decision to move to an impressive Mansion of The Angelsas did Angelina Jolie, along with her husband, film producer Cash Garner Warren, and their three children: Hayes, Haven, and Honor. The couple wanted to move to a bigger house. to gain space after forming a large family.

10 million dollars was the price paid by Warren and Alba to acquire a spectacular property in an exclusive area of ​​Los Angeles, the city that hosts the most celebrities in the state of California. Next, we will analyze the most outstanding rooms of the Alba-Warren home.

Exterior of the house where Jessica Alba lives in the United States

The garden or patio of the mansion that Jessica Alba acquired in Los Angeles three years ago It is huge and has everything you need to enjoy it to the fullest.. First, Jessica Alba rode a simple outside dining room to eat out on the hottest days in the Californian city. The actress confesses that she has organized many barbecue plans on her patio with friends and family, as it is one of her favorite weekend hobbies.

Secondly, what is most striking about the exterior area of ​​the mansion are two elements: a magnificent pool to relax and a playground for the children of the couple. In fact, the slide and the swings that make up the park where the little ones play They belonged to a great friend of Jessica Alba, who gave them to her willingly. The American model admits that this gesture moved her a lot, and that she finds it very sweet that her children now play where those of her best friend used to play.

Inside Jessica Alba’s mansion

The American actress and model spent a lot of time in her day to make the best decisions to decorate the house where she was going to live with her family. We can say that she did a good job, and that these are the rooms that most caught our attention:

Jessica Alba’s Salon

It is the room where the hosts usually meet with the guests, and it is not necessary to wonder why. The large window in the living room lets in a lot of natural light., which creates a very pleasant atmosphere. Also, it can be seen with the naked eye that the armchairs and sofas are very comfortable and soft. The room, which is similar in style to a modern apartment in France, also has a fireplace, where Jessica Alba places Santa’s stockings at Christmas.

Main hallway of Jessica Alba’s house

The couple has decorated this area of ​​the home in a very interesting way: with photos of their family’s ancestors. These include great-grandparents, great-great-grandparents, cousins, uncles… practically the entire family tree. In this way, Jessica Alba and her husband want their children not to forget where they come from or who they descend from.

Jessica Alba’s Kitchen

The American actress is passionate about cooking, so much so that he constantly seeks to prepare new recipes, and to get ideas he usually uses the Pinterest application. You could say that her kitchen is minimalist and elegantbecause it does not have so many decorative elements either: just two or three vases with plants and flowers. The central island is made of high-quality wood and the taps are made of real gold..

Jessica Alba Master Bathroom

It is located on the top floor of the house and is also quite simple as far as decoration is concerned. Behind a large screen that occupies almost the entire space of the room, we can find a bathtub and two gold showers, installed one in front of the other. The couple decided to design the bathroom in this way so that both could shower at the same time without having to share a shower head.

If you want to discover the rest of Jessica Alba’s house, we invite you to do so. You still have to discover the rooms where the couple’s children sleep. We are sure you will love them too!