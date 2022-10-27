The houses of Caro Quintero: what happened to the lavish beach mansion that would have belonged to the narco

The mansion has been abandoned for decades (Infobae)

In the middle of a hill located on the Pacific coast, 20 kilometers from Manzanillo, Colima, stands an imposing farmhouse among the abundant vegetation that covers the Juluapan hill. On Google Maps it is found as “Abandoned House La Cumbre”.

It is also a point known by hikers, who recommend its views to appreciate the Port of Manzanillo on the horizon, a key point for the trafficking of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“The views are spectacular from up there, it is ideal for exercising, breathing clean air and taking photos. I hope to come back soon” Y “An incredible viewpoint and a luxury hike. Excellent place to exercise and admire the bay. The ride is highly recommended.”, are some comments about the place.

To get there, you have to follow a path that goes up the hill, located about 45 minutes from the “La Boquita” Bridge. Walking between 30 and 40 minutes, approximately three kilometers, you will reach the highest point of the hill. There is the imposing construction: four buildings in the form of a gap, with three floors each.

The house is in a total state of abandonment (Google Maps)

Outside, at the main entrance, a circle formed with river stones welcomes you. Inside the walls are painted with hundreds of graffiti. Each floor is an identical replica: the same distribution of bathrooms, the same columns, the same terraces and the same colonial-style tiles.

The construction of the place, which today is in a state of total abandonment, seems to suggest that in the past it was thought to house a hotel. From the roof terrace the view is majestic. Manzanillo Bay and a sea of ​​trees stretch across the horizon.

Also called “La Casa de la Cumbre”, legend has it that it was one of the many properties of Rafael Caro Quintero, “El Narco de Narcos”, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel and responsible for the kidnapping and murder of the former Anti-Drug Agency agent. American, Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

The house has been abandoned for decades, but even so it remains an attractive tourist destination, mainly for tourists and youtuber, above all by the black legend that surrounds it.

The views from the house are known among tourists

This Tuesday, October 25, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that a favorable judgment was obtained in which a domain extinction action on five properties located in Zapopan, Jalisco.

According to the authorities, from the October 25, 2019 A petition was filed requesting legal assistance for the confiscation of real estate, drug dealer properties Rafael Caro Quintero.

According to the FGR, the goods were acquired with resources of illicit origin, specifically by the sale of narcotics.

“A request from the Director of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice of the United States of America was presented to the General Directorate of International Procedures, through which he requested international legal assistance for the confiscation of real estate.” could be read in release of the FGR.

According to the authorities, since October 25, 2019, a petition was filed requesting legal assistance for the confiscation of real estate (Photo: DEF File)

In the statement it was reported that it was possible to gather the constitutional and regulatory elements to exercise the action of domain extinction; that is, they were three years those that elapsed for the operation to be completed.

“The necessary measures will be taken to preserve the insured assets and in due course, in terms of the National Law of Domain Extinction, the action of extinction of domain will be exercised with respect to five properties”, indicated the institution.

On July 15, the man also nicknamed “El Príncipe” was arrested by elements of the Navy in the community of San Simón, in the municipality of Choix, Sinaloa, after he spent nine years on the run.

