The houses that can no longer be sold or rented

There is a ban on selling or renting a house if it does not have a certain energy class: the European Commission, in the wake of the commitments made in the fight against climate change and to achieve the goal of reducing CO2 emissions, will impose increasing restrictions on non-green houses.

From 1 January 2030 for class G properties

From 2033 for class E properties

In practice, the energy certification will become mandatory for all buildings and buildings built, sold, renovated or rented, even in the event of renewal of the lease agreement (a bond that has not yet existed). A tighter squeeze should be imposed on public buildings with an obligation to move to class F by 2027 and to class E before 2030.

In fact, buildings produce more than a third of the EU’s carbon dioxide emissions and represent 40 percent of the energy consumption of the twenty-seven member countries. So the community government is working on the presentation of the new directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, expected for next December 14th. The details are being processed and the scope of the renewal of the energy class should be proportionate to the starting state of the property, that is, it must be feasible with respect to the starting energy category. Historic buildings will be excluded. According to the advances in 2033 it will also be mandatory for those who buy to renovate the property within three years.

Houses and energy classes

The buildings are divided into 10 energy classes: the class A of excellence in turn divided into four subclasses and from B to G, the one with the worst performance. To find out the energy classification of a building or a property, use the APE, or the energy performance certificate, which is mandatory only if you want to sell or rent a property or if you are subjected to renovations facilitated by the tax authorities.

A building’s energy performance can be improved in many ways, including replacing fossil fuel boilers with low-emission heating systems, and owners can count on a wide range of public funding – such as the 110% Superbonus extended to 2023 – to modernize the thermal insulation with the replacement of the fixtures and the insulation of the walls and floors. Jobs that can also reduce the costs of energy bills.

Not only superbonus: new extension for building bonuses

If the directive will make it mandatory that the building be classified as A or B or C in Italy there would be many problems, because only a part of the buildings have an Ape, according to Istat. There are approximately 12.5 million residential buildings in Italy: 7,160,000 are prior to 1970 and attention to energy issues before the 1973 oil crisis was almost non-existent. So is the race for restructuring open? If the building bonuses are not renewed, those who want to sell or rent a house that is now class G will have to do some work completely out of their own pockets, without being able to recover all that the state offers today in terms of deductions.

In Italy 1 out of 3 buildings has the lowest energy class