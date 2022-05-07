The houses that José José left cause a dispute between his heirs | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

José José’s second wife, Ana Elena Noreña, known in the art world as Anel, whom he married in 1976, is not willing to spend even a dollar! Of the 594,000 he inherited, to pay the lawyers who proposed suing the two Saras (also the artist’s former partner and his namesake daughter) in order to prevent them from taking over the two houses, which are also part of the material heritage left by the singer, who died on September 28, 2019.

According to TVNotas magazine, Anel would have received around $12 million pesos ($594,000 dollars) from Sony Music, the last label of the “Prince of Song”, an amount that would help him pay the costs of a trial against Sara Salazar and Sara Sosa, and thus recover the two properties, located in Miami, that belonged to the interpreter. However, it was learned that she is not willing to loosen up in legal proceedings.

The couple married in 1976 / File

“They recommended him to fight, but Anel doesn’t want to spend a single peso on lawyers; He told his children that if they want to fight for the house and the apartment, they should fight for them and then divide them up, but neither José Joel nor Marysol have money to pay lawyers in the United States, “said a source in an interview with the cited publication.

It transpired that the law firm would charge him, to start the trial in Miami, $5,000 dollars and from there about $1,500 dollars per hour of service, a figure that could become a million if it were to be extended and the number of hours is stipulated by the office. The properties of the discord are a house in Homestead, which is where Sarita currently lives with her partner, as well as a luxurious apartment in Key Biscayne.