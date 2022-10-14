The housing market is slowing down in the US but no price collapse or crisis is expected as in 2008

The US residential market is being held back by the sharp rise in mortgage rates. Photo: Getty Images.

All indicators show that the housing market is slowing down strongly

Experts dismiss a crisis in the sector, much less something like in 2008

Home supply is tight so sellers continue to set the pace

The real estate market has been the one that has previously noticed the increase in the cost of money via increases in interest rates. And it has also been the sector that has felt it most strongly. Nevertheless no echoes of 2008.

On this path of economic slowdown in the United States – which may end in recession – analysts see no reason to worry about a repeat of the crisis in which real estate investments opened the Great Recession 14 years ago even if the situation is tensing.

Mortgage rates follow the evolution of the 10-year Treasury bond and it has not stopped appreciating. According to data from Freddie Mac as of October 6, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.6% starting but rose to around 7.14% as it materialized. More than double from how the year began, at 2.65%. It is a historical acceleration.

Redfin’s calculations suggest that between the costs of the loan and the housing, buyers have lost around 29% of their purchasing power in the current market.

According to this real estate company, housing demand has fallen by 26% compared to a year ago and mortgage applications are 37% lower than in 2021.

Pending sales at the beginning of this month of October were 25% below those of the previous year. And two years ago, that is, still in semi-confinement due to the pandemic, sales above the asking price were not at such a low level.

And since recently prices are falling month by month. That is, in a market that in the interannual of the year still registers average prices on the rise, even though these are at a lower rate than in the past. You have to consider that it comes from a very marked rise. In an article published by The New York Times by Yale professor Robert Schiller, it was explained that hePrices rose 45% (not a mistake) from December 2019 to June 2022. A percentage never seen before. Now it is also beginning to fall at an accelerated percentage but maintaining year-on-year increases.

Experts believe that sellers continue to “rule” the US housing market. Photo: Getty Images.

The housing market will not crash like in 2088

Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, admits that the indicators are negative but dismisses a strong crisis in the sector. “The housing market is very resilient compared to 2008,” he says. “There was a lot of legislation and regulation that was approved so that the requirements in the mortgage standards were stricter”, something that has made mortgage holders better qualified than then.

“In addition,” he says, “in the pandemic there was help with delays in mortgage collections and that has helped the market remain strong.”

Wells Fargo economists add that one of the problems of 2008 was banking that “experienced significant danger.” “In this cycle, banks, as a whole, are in a stronger position as they enter what is going to be a difficult economic time.”. Mortgage delinquencies are very low (about 0.5%) right now. “Asset quality overall remains favorable year-to-date. In the future we do not expect to see a deterioration in the banks’ balance sheets as in 2008”, they explain in this bank.

If prices continue to fall, will there be more homeowners with mortgages worth more than their homes (underwater) and are left without equity or value in them?

The market is still for the sellers

Fairweather thinks it’s a long way from that problem and the market turning around so it’s in the hands of buyers. Just a few months ago these were competing with each other for houses and many of those who wanted to sell, among other things to avoid a crisis that was being anticipated in time, did so in the first part of the year when there was more demand.

“I think there is a long way to go to reach a buyers’ market, I don’t think that with high mortgages we are going to have a market in which buyers’ terms dictate.” This Redfin expert explains that only if rates are above 7% for a long time without drops could the equation change something. “But the situation would have to be very severe for us to reach the embargo crisis. We are a long, long way from the stories and statistics of 2008.”

Lack of housing supply

And another of the reasons, in addition to a lot of weight, is the lack of supply. “For prices to fall further there should be more sales offer and there is not because many homeowners now have very good mortgages at low rates. 85% have it below 5%”. If they sold and had to open another mortgage, the rates would be higher. Either they pay more per month or buy less house.

“It is really the balance between supply and demand that determines prices”says Fairweather, and although many prices have fallen from highs in 2022, they remain above 2021, except in the Los Angeles Bay area, “due to the lack of houses for sale.”

The forecast of many analysts is that next year the price increase is 1% annually. Not really a drop as a whole but almost flat although that depends on where the economy is next year. If interest rates usher in a sharp recession and there are a lot of job losses to the point where homeowners have to sell homes because they can’t afford mortgages, “then we’ll see prices fall,” says Redfin’s chief economist .

If the recession is neither severe nor long, a reduction in interest rates may reactivate the market because as Fairweather puts it, “there’s still a demand for home equity and, in fact, every time mortgages this year have come down a little bit, buyers have jumped on that opportunity. If the mortgages are lowered, the demand will return”.

