the HP curved gaming monitor, ready for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

L’HP OMEN 27c Gaming Monitor will be available at the end of 2021 at a price of 539.99 euros, promising players everything they need to take advantage of the PC and the latest generation consoles, albeit with the constraint of 1440p resolution.

Features are in line with the band between high contrast VA panel, 92% DCI-P3 color space coverage, 1 millisecond response time, and refresh up to 240 Hz. All at the service of a 27-inch screen with curvature 1000R, the first of its kind with Eyesafe certification, which guarantees perfect plug and play operation with PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, verified through 140 tests.

The HP OMEN 27c is also meant for gamer wrap-around multi-screen setups

The new HP monitor has also received the Good Design Award from the Japan Institute of Design for features that include, through the OMEN Gaming Hub, technologies such as Shadow Vision, which improves visibility in dark areas of the image, e Edge Precision which attenuates the excess brightness, always according to the detail. Furthermore, among the software innovations, we find support for Phillips Hue Bridge, user profiles for OMEN Light Studio, Social Invite and Theater Mode Viewing.

HP OMEN 27c data sheet