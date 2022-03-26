“The HR report is wrong, it ignores reality”

Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the SEMI.

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) denies the forecasts of health professionals stipulated in the Supply-Need for Medical Specialists 2021-2035 report commissioned from the University of Las Palmas and in which Health is supporting itself to design the future in terms of human resources for the National Health System ( SNS).

In this analysis, Internal Medicine is classified as one of six specialties are currently overstaffed and for which the future need is expected to be declining or stable. “The University of Las Palmas has prepared other previous reports that have been well done, but this one surprised me because shows great ignorance of the health situation”, assures Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the SEMI.

For the specialist the prognosis of the need for professionals is “wrong and unknowing” of the reality that the SNS is currently experiencing: “It is very striking that in Intern they put us as a specialty with a moderate surplus of professionals when we all know, and it is evident, that in all the hospitals of the public network places are being offered and they are not covered because there are not enough specialists”.

Contradiction between Health and the HR report

In the case of the Intern specialty, there is a contradiction between Health and the report from the point of view of personnel needs. “In the Ministry’s own note They say that there will be a need for doctors with a comprehensive and holistic vision like the internal specialists and then the report says otherwise. This shows a total lack of knowledge of the health system and the work of Interna”, denounces Díez Manglano.

“The report only serves to confuse rather than improve the health reality of the country”

For the president of SEMI, the report “It only serves to confuse rather than improve the health reality of the country” and alludes to the fact that it is not specified who are the experts who have been consulted for its elaboration: “I think that the experts are managers and not specialists in Internal Medicine. we find it unfortunate what the backbone specialty of the SNS hospitals, which covers many aspects and those issues where the other specialties in the medical areas do not reach, work is not taken into account performing. It is clear that they are totally unaware of what Internal Medicine is and what it does”.

Away from the healthcare and population reality

For the internist, the report does not take into account that Internal Medicine is the one who is attending to the pPeople who are admitted older, multiple pathologies and multimorbidities; that they are responding and have responded to all health crises (HIV, toxic oil, covid); and what’s up new forms of care to the disease that are led by internists such as the different types of day hospitals, home hospitalization units, hospital palliative care or shared care for surgical patients.

“As planned based on these needs, in 2030 there will be very serious problems to care for all chronic patients”

In addition to the future of medicine, Manglano considers that the future population pyramid has not been taken into account either. “We have to see what population we have. 20 percent of the population consumes 80 percent of the resources, and in hospitals 80 percent are being consumed by patients with multimorbidity They come in suddenly. Who are the professionals who care for these people?” asks the president of the SEMI, who believes that in terms of the needs of professionals, the report is “abnormal”. “They have not taken into account the future of the SNS at all,” he claims.

A bad analysis that can turn into bad planning if the HR strategy of Health is based on it. “If you don’t do it right, we are going to have professional problems in 10 years. As planned based on those needs, in 2030 there will be very serious problems to care for all chronic patients and with multimorbidity that exist in this country and that the SNS has to give a response”.