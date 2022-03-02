The hug in the locker room between a Ukrainian soccer player and his Russian teammate | sports

A corner of Italian football, right in the north of the country, has a Russian and a Ukrainian as tenants of the same locker room. Atalanta, the club from the city of Bergamo, the place hardest hit by the pandemic in Italy, is the only Serie A team in which two players of the nationalities who today face each other in a war thousands of kilometers from the Dea stadium. They are the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi (29 years old) and the Russian Aleksey Miranchuk (26 years old), the attacking midfielders that Gian Piero Gasperini has and who play this Monday against Sampdoria, where a footballer of Ukrainian origin, Vladyslav Suprjaha, also plays. The latter arrived last January and as his coach has said, if he had not signed for the Genoese team, “right now he would be holding a rifle and going to the front with his peers”.

Atalanta’s situation, however, is unique. And it invited us to think of some kind of tension that has not existed. On the contrary. The previous Wednesday, the team had beaten Olympiacos in Athens 0-3, getting through to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a double by Malinovskyi, who ran to the sideline, lifted the team’s blue and black jersey and displayed a shirt where it could be read: “No to the war in Ukraine”. His Muscovite companion could only see him on television. He did not play the match due to injury and did not participate in the celebration on the pitch. But the next day, already at the Atalanta training ground, the two merged into a hug that was later shared by the teammates.

Aleksey Miranchuk during an Atalanta match against Udinese in Serie A. Giuseppe Cottini (Getty Images)

Ruslan Malinovskyi, born in Zhytomyr, 150 km west of Kiev, and Aleksey Miranchuk, from Slavjane-na-Kubani in the Krasnodar region, are friends. In fact, the Ukrainian speaks Russian and when Miranchuk arrived in Bergamo in the summer of 2020 – a year after his friend – it was he who acted as his guide and interpreter to help him adapt as soon as possible. It so happens that both are also competing for the same position on the team, despite the fact that the Ukrainian has more stripes than the Russian at the moment. Matteo Pessina, also a midfielder for the team and owner of the Italian national team, explained the current situation in a post on Instagram. “In our costumes, the two peoples involved in the war have the faces of Ruslan and Aleksey. Mali is an introverted, available boy with a strong character. Mira is a simple guy, perhaps the best I know, shy and with passions very similar to mine. The other day, as the madness of war pitted Russia against Ukraine, they embraced at Zingonia (Atalanta’s training ground). And we are with them and will continue to be in these difficult times.”

Malinovskyi has never hidden his disagreement with the conflict. In fact, a few days ago he posted on his social networks a post by his wife Roksana – a stylist in Bergamo – where he denounced the invasion and the horror of the war. Some fans began to ask through social networks that the Ukrainian could wear the captain’s armband tonight as a symbol of recognition and solidarity for his suffering and that of his countrymen. The club, perhaps with more diplomatic sense than some nations these days, considered that it would not have been a nice gesture for the Russian Miranchuk and dismissed the idea to avoid any hint of conflict within the locker room.

